John Mellencamp Says He Still ‘Loves’ Meg Ryan 3 Years After Their Split

John Mellencamp, 71, opened up about his feelings for ex-fiancee Meg Ryan, 61, in a new interview. The singer, who dated the actress on and off for “10 years,” admitted he still “loves” her and called her “great,” as he had a discussion about his past love life. “I love Meg Ryan. I went with her for 10 years,” he told Esquire, in an article that was published on Tuesday. “She doesn’t love me so much. She’s a great girl. I’m just a s—y boyfriend.”

John went on to further discuss how it was when they first started dating. “Meg Ryan hadjust come out of her shell; I had just come out of my shell. We started dating,” he explained. “And we decided to do things on our own instead of having people do stuff for us. We were so f*cking lost. We didn’t know how to do anything.”

“I’ve never checked out of a hotel by myself,” he continued. “Her and I went to a grocery store, and they wanted our credit card, and we looked at each other and said, ‘Here it is,’ and they said, ‘No, you’ve got to put it in this thing,’ and we went, ‘Then what happens?’ We laughed at how stupid we are, so hard we cried. I think she’s learned how to do everything, and I’ve learned how to do nothing.”

John’s recent words about Meg come after their relationship was first publicized in 2011. They went on to break up in 2014 but reconciled later that year before breaking up again in 2015. They got back together one more time, in 2017, and became engaged the following year. Meg was soon seen wearing her engagement ring and took to Instagram to announce the happy news. “ENGAGED!” she wrote alongside a sweet photo.

Despite the wedding plans, the lovebirds ended up splitting for good in 2019. A source told Us Weekly that Meg “had enough” after some rocky times between them and was the one who called off their engagement. “She has no regrets,” the insider added.

In addition to his romance with Meg, John was married three times from the 1970s until 2011. His first wife was Priscilla Esterline, his second was Victoria Granucci, and his third was Elaine Irwin. He was also most recently romantically linked to Marianelly Agosto. Meg was only married once, to Dennis Quaid from 1991 until 2001, and also had a relationship with Russell Crowe.