John Mellencamp, 71, Is Dating Marianelly Agosto, 44, After Meeting Through Daughter Teddi: Report

John Mellencamp, 71, has a new lady love in his life, according to Us Weekly. The singer is apparently dating skincare expert Marianelly Agosto, 44, whom he met through his daughter Teddi Mellencamp, 41, before they started their romance in Aug., the outlet said. “[They] met through Teddi,” an insider told Us, adding that while the new lovebirds “have been on and off,” they “got back together late August.” The source also confirmed their age difference by adding, “She is much younger, 27 years his junior.”

Teddi shared an Instagram photo, which can be seen below, that featured her, John, Marianelly, and others back on Nov. 6. They were standing outside in front of a trailer and posing with their arms around each other as some of them flashed smiles to the camera. Teddi revealed that the photo was taken while attending the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, in the caption.

“Truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience getting to celebrate with my dad @johnmellencamp at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2022 induction ceremony, where he introduced his longtime attorney as an inductee,” she wrote. “To hear him give a speech denouncing antisemitism was as inspiring as he’s ever been. Proud daughter right here. Between that and the incredible performances… what a night! Oh, and we will be announcing the winner of the autographed Scarecrow box set later this afternoon! Stay tuned to my stories.”

In addition to Teddi’s photo, John and Marianelly were spotted together this week at the Jazz at Lincoln Center event in New York City, NY. They were photographed hand in hand, which can be seen below, and looked to be very much romantically involved. They both wore black coats and boots and appeared content around each other.

John’s latest reported romance is just one of several that have been in the spotlight over the years. The “Jack and Diane” crooner has been married three times and welcomed five children during that time. He shares daughter Michelle, 51, with his first wife, Priscilla Esterline, who he was married to from 1970 to 1981. He also shares daughters Teddi and Justice, 37, with his second wife, Victoria Granucci, who he was married to from 1981 to 1989. His sons, Hud, 28, and Speck, 27, were welcomed with his third wife Elaine Irwin, who he was married to from 1992 to 2011.

In addition to his marriages, he’s been romantically linked to Meg Ryan, Christie Brinkley, skincare expert Nurse Jamie Sherrill, and realtor Natasha Barrett. John has yet to speak out about his reported new relationship with Marianelly.