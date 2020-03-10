John Mellencamp Meets Daughter Teddi’s Newborn Baby For The 1st Time: See Sweet Photo

‘RHOBH’ star Teddi Mellencamp shared the sweetest photo of her rocker dad John holding her newborn daughter Dove. She even made a cute reference to one of his most famous songs.

It’s rare to see New York and Indiana-based rocker John Mellencamp in Los Angeles. But he made the important trek west to see his newest grandchild. His daughter Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, 38, gave birth to a little girl on Feb. 25 and shared a sweet March 11 Instagram photo of her 68-year-old dad holding on to baby Dove. He’s seated on the comfy sofa of Teddi’s Hollywood Hills home gazing down at his precious granddaughter, who is wrapped in a white and dove grey blanket. Teddi’s cute French bulldogs can be seen on the balcony behind him in the background.

Teddi made a play on one of John’s most famous songs when it came to her caption. She harkened back to his 1985 hit “Small Town,” noting that Dove wouldn’t be growing up in a small town like John did in Seymour, Indiana. “She wasn’t born in a small town and she won’t grow up in a small town but she loves when Peepaw comes to visit her in the big town. 💕 🕊 #dovelove,” Teddi captioned the pic. Peepaw!!! It’s so cute that’s he’s not just “grandpa.”

Dove is John’s fourth grandchild, and three of the four are courtesy of Teddi. She and husband Eddie Arroyave have two sons, Slate, 7, and Cruz, 5. John first became a grandfather 31 years ago when his then 18-year-old daughter Michelle gave birth to daughter Elexis Suzanne Peach. Teddi’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast mates loved the pic. Kyle Richards commented with “😭❤️” emojis, while Lisa Rinna wrote, “Ahhhhhhh!!!!! 💗.”

As we previously reported EXCLUSIVELY, “Teddi adores her dad, she’s very close to him. Even though he doesn’t live in LA, they talk nearly every day. He’s her biggest fan. He watches every episode [of RHOBH] because she’s on it. He’s a very devoted grandfather. The kids are crazy about him and he’s crazy about them. He’s elated to have another baby in the family.”