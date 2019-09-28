Meg Ryan, who is currently engaged to John Mellencamp, was spotted running errands in NYC.

Meg Ryan, 57, is ageless! The actress was spotted strolling around NYC’s trendy Soho neighborhood in a white crop top showing off her perfectly toned abs and buff arms. She paired the revealing short-sleeved t-shirt with a super low-rise pair of stone-wash bell bottom jeans held up by a black belt. Her shirt also revealed a tattoo that reads “life is hard” in cursive on her left arm, while she sported a make-up free face.

Her iconic blonde hair sported a natural beach wave, as she accessorized with a retro pair of circle wire sunglasses, a practical black crossbody bag and a simple gold bracelet, finishing her look with a black pair of sneakers. The You’ve Got Mail actress appeared to be running errands on the outing, as she held a brown paper bag with pink tissue peeking out.

Meg is currently engaged to rock legend (and Teddi Mellencamp‘s dad) John Mellencamp, 68. The couple have been on again and off again for seven years, but she recently confirmed she’s not in a rush to tie the knot. “I’m happy,” she told InStyle magazine in an August interview. “Yes, I’m going to get married at some point. But for now this engagement thing is a state of grace.”

Prior to John, Meg was married to actor Dennis Quaid, 65, for nine years between 1991 and 2000. The share son Jack, 27, together who is also pursuing an acting career. Meg also adopted Daisy True, 15, from China in 2007. The mother-daughter duo made a joint appearance at a Paris fashion show in July.

The blonde has been relatively quiet on the acting front in the last several years, sans an appearance in Picture Paris in 2018. “Now I’m focused on producing. I’m also teeing myself up to direct, and I’m working on a fun e-commerce project with some of my friends,” Meg revealed.