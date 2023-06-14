Chris Pratt Remembers ‘Everwood’ Co-Star Treat Williams After Unexpected Death: ‘Incredibly Sad’

Chris Pratt is mourning the loss of two of his co-stars from Everwood, who died just two weeks apart. Chris took to Instagram on June 13 to post a tribute to Treat Williams, who died one day prior, and also made sure to mention another late co-star, John Beasley, who died on May 30. “It’s an incredibly sad season for the cast and crew of Everwood,” Chris wrote. “We’re still reeling from the loss of John Beasley and yesterday we lost Treat Williams as well. Both men were exceptional actors, wonderful husbands, fathers and friends. They will be missed tremendously.”

After mentioning how much he learned from both John and Treat, Chris sent some love to both of their families. “The Beasley Family and Williams Family will be in my family’s prayers,” he continued. “May we see you again gentlemen. God bless you. Hug your loved ones. Reach out to that person that’s been on your mind. Life is fragile, precious, and finite. Embrace it and one another.” He concluded his message with some movie recommendations, with his picks being films that Treat and John starred in.

Everwood aired for four seasons on the WB between 2003 and 2006. Treat played the a widowed father in the series, who moved his family to a small, fictional town in Colorado after his wife’s death. Chris played one of the kids in town on the show. Several other Everwood co-stars, including Emily VanCamp and Gregory Smith, who played Treat’s son on the show, have also paid tribute to the actor after his death.

Treat died in a motorcycle accident on June 12. He was just 71 years old at the time of his death. Treat was survived by his wife, Pam Van Sant, who he’d been married to for more nearly 35 years, and their two children. Meanwhile, John was 79 years old when he died in the hospital less than two weeks before Treat.