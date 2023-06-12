Beyonce Reportedly Given Secret Tour Of ‘Bridgerton’ Set After Revealing She’s A Huge Fan

According to a new report, the pop legend was invited for a secret tour of the set of 'Bridgerton' after confessing she's a big fan, along with the rest of us!

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
June 12, 2023 11:12PM EDT
Beyonce
View gallery
Stockholm, SWEDEN - Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.The American pop idol performed all her latest hits wearing 9 different outfits including a live digitally 3D painted dress during the set which lasted 3 hours.Pictured: BeyoncéBACKGRID USA 10 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Z.J / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Blue Ivy and Beyonce performs at Tottenham Stadium for the last time. Pictured: Blue Ivy,Beyonce Ref: SPL8048148 040623 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: UnBoxPHD / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights
Blue Ivy and Beyonce performs at Tottenham Stadium for the last time. Pictured: Blue Ivy,Beyonce Ref: SPL8048148 040623 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: UnBoxPHD / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights
Image Credit: MEGA

Is it any surprise that Beyonce is also a massive fan of Netflix megahit Bridgerton? A source told the U.S. Sun for a Monday, Jun 12 report that the set was “locked down” so the “Lemonade” beauty could secretly tour the London set in peace. “The set was placed on lockdown for her visit and everyone involved was told not to breathe a word,” the insider reportedly said. “It was a huge moment for the cast and crew. She asked lots of questions and was really interested. Everyone was saying afterwards they were struck by how lovely and down-to-earth she was.”

Beyonce
MEGA

The tour reportedly came after showrunners learned she was a fan and reached out to set up the visit while her Renaissance tour was in London. HollywoodLife has reached out to Beyonce’s rep for comment, but received no immediate response.

Incidentally, Queen Bey has another connection to the show — Marc Pilcher, Bridgerton‘s makeup chief, once revealed that Queen Charlotte’s epic wig was inspired by the singer’s hair in 2002’s Austin Powers In Goldmember. Beyonce memorably played the gorgeous Foxxy Cleopatra in the comedic spy flick.

And the show’s creator, the legendary showrunner Shonda Rhimes, brought Beyonce’s inimitable energy to Bridgerton‘s spinoff, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, which uses classical covers of modern hits for its soundtrack.  “When we finally decided on [using covers], Shonda came in and said, ‘I want to hear Queen Bey. I want to hear Beyoncé in this series,'” editor Matt Pevic told MovieWeb earlier this month. “Shonda sometimes can’t even see a show without having the right temp music.”

“She’s bold in making choices, and she really pushes us out of our comfort zone,” he added of Shonda and the spinoff. Covers of Beyonce’s “Halo” and “Run The World were used for the production.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad