Beyonce Reportedly Given Secret Tour Of ‘Bridgerton’ Set After Revealing She’s A Huge Fan

Is it any surprise that Beyonce is also a massive fan of Netflix megahit Bridgerton? A source told the U.S. Sun for a Monday, Jun 12 report that the set was “locked down” so the “Lemonade” beauty could secretly tour the London set in peace. “The set was placed on lockdown for her visit and everyone involved was told not to breathe a word,” the insider reportedly said. “It was a huge moment for the cast and crew. She asked lots of questions and was really interested. Everyone was saying afterwards they were struck by how lovely and down-to-earth she was.”

The tour reportedly came after showrunners learned she was a fan and reached out to set up the visit while her Renaissance tour was in London. HollywoodLife has reached out to Beyonce’s rep for comment, but received no immediate response.

View Related Gallery Beyonce Turns 41: Photos Of The Singer Through The Years Beyonce Knowles Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating China: Through the Looking Glass, Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, America - 04 May 2015 China: Through The Looking Glass Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum Of Art Letoya Latavia Kelly Rowland and Beyonce Knowles of Destiny's Child at the 4th Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards in La 1998 Destiny's Child 1998

Incidentally, Queen Bey has another connection to the show — Marc Pilcher, Bridgerton‘s makeup chief, once revealed that Queen Charlotte’s epic wig was inspired by the singer’s hair in 2002’s Austin Powers In Goldmember. Beyonce memorably played the gorgeous Foxxy Cleopatra in the comedic spy flick.

And the show’s creator, the legendary showrunner Shonda Rhimes, brought Beyonce’s inimitable energy to Bridgerton‘s spinoff, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, which uses classical covers of modern hits for its soundtrack. “When we finally decided on [using covers], Shonda came in and said, ‘I want to hear Queen Bey. I want to hear Beyoncé in this series,'” editor Matt Pevic told MovieWeb earlier this month. “Shonda sometimes can’t even see a show without having the right temp music.”

“She’s bold in making choices, and she really pushes us out of our comfort zone,” he added of Shonda and the spinoff. Covers of Beyonce’s “Halo” and “Run The World were used for the production.