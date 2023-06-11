Taylor Swift Appears To Tear Up Singing ‘Breathe’ During Eras Tour Amid Reported Matty Healy Split: Watch

Taylor Swift appeared to get emotional during her second concert in Detroit, MI amid her reported split from Matty Healy, 34. The moment happened shortly after the singer, 33, finished singing 2008’s “Breathe” as one of the two surprise songs for the evening, which originally appeared on her second album Fearless. In videos and photos captured from the performance, Taylor appeared to wipe away a tear as she smiled out at the audience after finishing the song, still staying seated at a piano. It’s unclear if she was crying, but it certainly looked that way.

“It’s the kinda ending you don’t really wanna see,” Taylor sings on the track, which was released when she was just 18. “I can’t breathe without you, but I have to,” she also says.

Swifties took to Twitter to discuss the moment shortly after. “TAYLOR WIPED A TEAR AFTER BREATHE???? BYE IM UPSET,” one person wrote after the show, which took place on Saturday, June 10. “Taylor Swift, after she finished her second surprise song she wiped her eye as if she was crying,” another said.

Taylor kicked off her highly anticipated Eras Tour on March 17 in Glendale, AZ, with news of her split from longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn, 32, becoming public shortly after. The GRAMMY winning singer-songwriter and The Favorite actor were an item for over six years, initially meeting at 2016’s Met Gala (the same night she met Tom Hiddleston) — but they didn’t begin their romance until that Fall. Joe has inspired a number of Taylor’s albums since, including several songs on reputation, Lover, sister albums Folklore and Evermore, and most recently Midnights. The latter also appears to have detailed some of what might have led to their split, including track “Bejeweled” where she sings about seemingly missing the spotlight and “sparkling.”

Just weeks after news of her split from Joe made headlines, Taylor was seemingly romantically hanging out with Matty, who is the lead singer of The 1975. The British born star was seen at all three of her Nashville shows where he also made several exits from her Gulch area apartment. He was present again in Philadelphia, and the two were also spotted holding hands at members only club Casa Cipriani in New York City last month.

Last weekend, however, a source confirmed that Taylor and Matty — who is on your himself in Europe — also called it quits. While neither has acknowledged that they were together publicly, Matty has made a few cryptic references — including an announcement to fans during a concert that he’s doing okay. “My friend had some very, very beautiful signs that said, ‘You are loved,'” Matty said a few days ago on stage. “That was very, very kind of you.”

“I’m sure that’s alluding to…” he went on, trailing off. “As you’re aware, I’m not very online at the moment and I’m sure people have just been calling me a c*** relentlessly…I’ve not been online, but what I have been with is my boys,” Matty added. “And honestly, as much as I appreciate that, it’s so beautiful, and I thank you. But I don’t need it, because I’ve got them.”

During another show in Dublin, Matty also appeared to apologize to the audience amid the reported Taylor split. He spray painted the word “Sorry” during his band singing a cover of Leon Russell‘s “A Song For You.”