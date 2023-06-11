Jessica Alba’s Daughter Honor, 15, Looks Just Like Her Mom In Gorgeous Photos

Jessica Alba, 42, and her lookalike daughter Honor Warren, 15, were all smiles while attending the fourteenth day of Roland-Garros in Paris, France with friends, including Jennifer Kroog Rosenberg, the Vice President of Marketing Communications at The Honest Company, this week. The actress took to Instagram to share several photos and video from the fun outing and called it a “Girls day” in the caption. She and her oldest child rocked casually stylish summery outfits and looked gorgeous.

Jessica’s outfit included a blue and white striped short-sleeved dress that tied in the front and went down to her ankles. She paired it with white platform sneakers and had her hair down as she added sunglasses and hoop earrings to her look. Honor, whose father is Cash Warren, wore an opened long-sleeved button-down beige top over a matching crop top and shorts. She also had her hair down and added white socks with white sneakers to her look.

When they sat in the crowd at the event, Honor added a white hat to help keep the sun out of her eyes. She chose a seat directly in front of her mom and they both looked like they were having a great time throughout the time they were there. At one point, Honor also posed for a photo from her seat.

Before Jessica and Honor made headlines in Paris, they got attention for a different post. The former, who is also the mother of daughter Haven, 11, and son Hayes, 5, shared a tribute post for Honor’s 15th birthday on June 7, and included a collection of photos and video of the teen. She also included a loving message that expressed her gratitude.

“5 years ago, baby girl Honor Marie Warren made me a mama 🥹 I had absolutely no idea how much my world was going to change… to say my heart burst open the moment I saw you, doesn’t even cover it ❤️‍🩹,” Jessica’s sweet message began. “My entire world was flipped right side up and I felt the deepest, most profound love. 15 years later, I am so proud of who you have become my Honorcita, you are everything and more my baby girl 💞💫 Kind, driven, caring, intelligent, bold, silly, independent, emotional, creative, wise, rebellious… all the things.”

“Thank you for being such an incredibly loving daughter and for being the best big sis to Haven and Hayes, for standing in your truth, for having integrity, for being emotionally available… you have taught me so much my Angel, you are the perfect combo of being soft and strong 🥹,” she continued. “Continue to be your truest self and always present and loving -manifesting all that you desire sweet girl. One of my greatest gifts is watching how you unfold and seeing the life you are creating for yourself. 💗 Big hugs and smooches. Happy birthday, baby girl – 15! Whaaaaat!!!???”