Amy Duggar Slams Jim Bob Duggar For Not Protecting Daughters From ‘Predator’ Josh Duggar

Amy Duggar, 36, spoke out against her uncle, Jim Bob Duggar, 57, for “not protecting” his daughters, Jill Duggar and Jessa Duggar, from the abuse of his son Josh Duggar, when they were younger, in a new TikTok video. The outspoken family member of the 19 Kids and Counting star accused him of “sweeping” knowledge of the abuse “under the rug” and “brushing it off.” She also mentioned her own three-year-old son Daxton, and how she plans to keep him away from Jim Bob because of her opinions.

View Related Gallery Jessa Duggar: See Photos Jessa Duggar Seewald and husband Ben at Southern Woman's Show in Orlando, Florida. The couple is expecting their first child in 5 weeks they said on stage to the audience. The Women's Show had the couple play a honeymoon game while on stage. Pictured: Jessa Duggar Seewald and Ben Seewald,Jessa Duggar Seewald Ben Seewald Fans wait to get autographs from Jessa Duggar Seewald Ref: SPL1129926 260915 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

“It all kind of boils down to this, right?” she said in the video. “If you’re not going to protect those beautiful daughters from a predator that was living inside of your home and you knew about it, and you’re gonna sweep it under the rug and your mentality is kinda just to brush it off and to hide it and to lie, not only do I not respect you anymore, but I also don’t want to give you a right to get to know my child. Because I will protect my child at all costs.”

“Forget all the other stuff, just focus on the fact that the abuse was hidden,” Amy continued. “And then [Jim Bob] was put on the stand and then he said, ‘Oh, judge I don’t recall.’ You don’t recall your daughters’ abuse? You don’t recall that? Then for me, I have to protect my son from you. ‘Cause something’s not right here. A lot of screws are loose.”

Amy’s comments about Jim Bob come after Josh, who is now 35, was accused of molesting Jill and Jessa in 2015. He was then convicted of child pornography offenses in 2021, and was ordered to serve 12 years in federal prison, pay $50,100 in fines, and be subject to post-release parole supervision for up to 20 years. Josh’s admissions about abusing his sisters when he was a teen came up in the 2021 trial for the case, but Jim Bob claimed he didn’t remember the details in his oldest son’s words, which included a conversation about “inappropriate touching” of a minor.

“We were shocked this had happened but we were thankful he came on his own and told us,” Jim Bob said before later adding, “He had told me that he had touched some of the girls when they were sleeping on their breasts … they didn’t wake up.”