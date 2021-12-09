Tweet

Amy Duggar, Josh’s Cousin, Celebrates ‘Justice Being Served’ After He’s Found Guilty In Child Porn Case

Michelle Duggar, left, is surrounded by her children and husband Jim Bob, second from left, after the birth of her 17th child in Rogers, Ark. From the rubble of TLC's canceled "19 Kids and Counting" now rises "Jill and Jessa: Counting On." The three specials will air Dec. 13, 20 and 27 the TLC network announced . These specials focus on Jill (Duggar) Dillard as she moves to Central America with her family for missionary work and Jessa (Duggar) Seewald starts a family of her own TV Duggar Sisters Specials, Rogers, USA
This photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows Joshua Duggar. Former reality TV Star Josh Duggar is being held in a northwest Arkansas jail after being arrested, by federal authorities, but it's unclear what charges he may faceJosh Duggar Arrested, United States - 29 Apr 2021
Michelle and Jim-Bob Duggar at a book signing Conservative Political Action Committee annual convention in Washington, DC, America - 10 Feb 2012 Michelle and Jim-Bob Duggar, stars of TLC's '19 Kids & Counting'.
Josh Duggar Josh Duggar, executive director of FRC Action, speaks in favor the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. Two of reality TV's Duggar sisters, Jill and Jessica Duggar, fondled by Josh Duggar say they weren't aware it had happened until he confessed and their parents told them about it. They talked about it with Fox News Channel's Megyn Kelly in an interview set to air Friday night, June 5, 2015 TV-Duggar Interview, Little Rock, USA View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
News Writer

After Josh Duggar was found guilty of child porn charges, his cousin Amy Duggar took to Twitter to praise the jury’s decision while offering sympathy to the victims.

Amy Duggar was happy to hear on December 9 that her cousin Josh Duggar was found guilty by a jury in his child pornography case. The 35-year-old said on Twitter that “justice has been served” immediately following Josh’s guilty verdict. The former reality star, 33, now faces up to 20 years in prison, as well as $250,000 in fines, with a sentencing date to come. “May the daughters who were abused feel validated,” Amy said on Twitter. “You are truly beautiful and worthy of love. May there be intense counseling / healing. May there be wisdom for all those involved on how to move forward. Thank you Jesus. Justice has been served.”

Roughly 20 minutes before that message, Amy shared a different tweet in reaction to the verdict. “May the juror’s and Judge Brooks seek healing / counseling from all that was exposed to them,” she wrote. “May the children grow up with real Godly men as father figures who will guide and protect them. May the people who were once in disbelief have their eyes opened for the first time.”

Amy was one of Josh’s first relatives to speak out after he was found guilty of the two charges against him (receiving and possessing child porn). He’s expected to serve the sentences concurrently. Before his trial began on Nov. 30, Amy – who has slammed Josh in the past for his alleged crimes — shared messages that appeared to include prayers about “vengeance” and more on social media. One message read, “As you all know this week is extremely heavy. Pray for the victims and that the truth will be revealed.”

Amy Duggar
Amy Duggar (Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Jessa Duggar -- PICS

Jessa Duggar
Jessa Duggar

Amy, who appeared on the Duggar family’s reality show 19 Kids and Counting several times before it was canceled, spoken out publicly about Josh’s Apr. arrest and his charges before. In May, she said she hopes “justice” will be “served,” in an interview with Today Parents. “Who wouldn’t worry about that? My heart goes out to all those innocent, sweet victims… It breaks my heart. I really hope justice is served,” she told the outlet.

She also previously posted a cryptic message about cutting toxic family out of her life, and in Oct., she EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that she doesn’t regret sharing the message. “I 100% stand for that message,” she said. “I have created those boundaries in our life to protect Daxton [her two-year-old son] and to protect myself.”