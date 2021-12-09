Amy Duggar, Josh’s Cousin, Celebrates ‘Justice Being Served’ After He’s Found Guilty In Child Porn Case

After Josh Duggar was found guilty of child porn charges, his cousin Amy Duggar took to Twitter to praise the jury’s decision while offering sympathy to the victims.

Amy Duggar was happy to hear on December 9 that her cousin Josh Duggar was found guilty by a jury in his child pornography case. The 35-year-old said on Twitter that “justice has been served” immediately following Josh’s guilty verdict. The former reality star, 33, now faces up to 20 years in prison, as well as $250,000 in fines, with a sentencing date to come. “May the daughters who were abused feel validated,” Amy said on Twitter. “You are truly beautiful and worthy of love. May there be intense counseling / healing. May there be wisdom for all those involved on how to move forward. Thank you Jesus. Justice has been served.”

Roughly 20 minutes before that message, Amy shared a different tweet in reaction to the verdict. “May the juror’s and Judge Brooks seek healing / counseling from all that was exposed to them,” she wrote. “May the children grow up with real Godly men as father figures who will guide and protect them. May the people who were once in disbelief have their eyes opened for the first time.”

Amy was one of Josh’s first relatives to speak out after he was found guilty of the two charges against him (receiving and possessing child porn). He’s expected to serve the sentences concurrently. Before his trial began on Nov. 30, Amy – who has slammed Josh in the past for his alleged crimes — shared messages that appeared to include prayers about “vengeance” and more on social media. One message read, “As you all know this week is extremely heavy. Pray for the victims and that the truth will be revealed.”

Amy, who appeared on the Duggar family’s reality show 19 Kids and Counting several times before it was canceled, spoken out publicly about Josh’s Apr. arrest and his charges before. In May, she said she hopes “justice” will be “served,” in an interview with Today Parents. “Who wouldn’t worry about that? My heart goes out to all those innocent, sweet victims… It breaks my heart. I really hope justice is served,” she told the outlet.

She also previously posted a cryptic message about cutting toxic family out of her life, and in Oct., she EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that she doesn’t regret sharing the message. “I 100% stand for that message,” she said. “I have created those boundaries in our life to protect Daxton [her two-year-old son] and to protect myself.”