Amy Duggar Prays For Cousin Josh To Get ‘The Ultimate Sentence’ In Child Pornography Trial

Amy Duggar, Josh Duggar
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Patsy Lynch/Shutterstock
Michelle Duggar, left, is surrounded by her children and husband Jim Bob, second from left, after the birth of her 17th child in Rogers, Ark. From the rubble of TLC's canceled "19 Kids and Counting" now rises "Jill and Jessa: Counting On." The three specials will air Dec. 13, 20 and 27 the TLC network announced . These specials focus on Jill (Duggar) Dillard as she moves to Central America with her family for missionary work and Jessa (Duggar) Seewald starts a family of her own TV Duggar Sisters Specials, Rogers, USA
This photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows Joshua Duggar. Former reality TV Star Josh Duggar is being held in a northwest Arkansas jail after being arrested, by federal authorities, but it's unclear what charges he may faceJosh Duggar Arrested, United States - 29 Apr 2021
Michelle and Jim-Bob Duggar at a book signing Conservative Political Action Committee annual convention in Washington, DC, America - 10 Feb 2012 Michelle and Jim-Bob Duggar, stars of TLC's '19 Kids & Counting'.
Josh Duggar Josh Duggar, executive director of FRC Action, speaks in favor the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. Two of reality TV's Duggar sisters, Jill and Jessica Duggar, fondled by Josh Duggar say they weren't aware it had happened until he confessed and their parents told them about it. They talked about it with Fox News Channel's Megyn Kelly in an interview set to air Friday night, June 5, 2015 TV-Duggar Interview, Little Rock, USA View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Amy Duggar took to social media to share several messages about her cousin Josh Duggar’s ‘heavy day’ and the start of his child pornography trial and asked for ‘vengeance’ and for the ‘truth to be revealed.’

Amy Duggar, 35, was one of the first members of Josh Duggar‘s family to speak publicly about the start of the trial in his child pornography case. The cousin of the 33-year-old reality star shared messages that appeared to include prayers about “vengeance” and more on her Twitter and Instagram pages shortly before the trial began on Nov. 30.

“As you all know this week is extremely heavy. Pray for the victims and that the truth will be revealed,” one of her first messages read. “Pray that the judge will give the ultimate sentence.”

“Vengeance is mine sayeth the Lord, I will repay thee,” she added.

Her followers were quick to respond to her words with support. “I can’t imagine what your cousins are going through, as it looks like your uncle is doing everything he can to protect Josh and not supporting his daughters. What kind of dad does that? I pray for you and your cousins, I hope that they are supported by other family.” one follower wrote.

“Praying for you and any member of the family willing to have their eyes opened to see the truth,” another wrote while a third shared, “Love to you all. let’s hope the truth will come out and all victims safe.”

Josh Duggar
Josh Duggar’s child pornography trial started on Nov. 30. (Patsy Lynch/Shutterstock)

Although Amy, who has appeared on the Duggar family’s reality show 19 Kids and Counting several times, didn’t mention Josh by name in her latest messages, she has spoken out publicly about his Apr. arrest and the charges he faces in the trial, which includes two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography, more than once. In May, she said she hopes “justice” will be “served,” in an interview with Today Parents. “Who wouldn’t worry about that? My heart goes out to all those innocent, sweet victims… It breaks my heart. I really hope justice is served,” she told the outlet.

She also previously posted a cryptic message about cutting toxic family out of her life, and in Oct., she EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that she doesn’t regret sharing the message. “I 100% stand for that message,” she said. “I have created those boundaries in our life to protect Daxton [her two-year-old son] and to protect myself.”

Josh could face up to 20 years in prison if found guilty in the child pornography case.