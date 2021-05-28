Amy Duggar Blasts Cousin Josh Over ‘Evil & Disgusting’ Child Porn Charges: ‘Justice Has To Be Served’

Amy Duggar, who guest starred on ’19 Kids and Counting,’ condemned her cousin Josh Duggar for the ‘sickening images’ he has been accused of owning one month after his arrest for child pornography charges.

Amy Duggar is demanding that “justice has to be served” after her 33-year-old cousin, Josh Duggar, was arrested for receiving and possessing images showing child sexual abuse on April 29. Amy, known for appearing as “Cousin Amy” on a handful episodes of 19 Kids and Counting between 2010-2012, reacted to the “sickening” allegations that Josh has pleaded not guilty to in an interview that TODAY Parents published on May 27. “Who wouldn’t worry about that? My heart goes out to all those innocent, sweet victims… It breaks my heart. I really hope justice is served,” Amy told the outlet.

Josh has been accused of owning a computer that had images in a file depicting sexual abuse of children between the ages of 18 months to 12 years of age, which Special Agent Gerald Faulkner from Homeland Security testified in a court hearing on May 5 (per PEOPLE). In light of these horrific allegations, Amy said, “I will just say that whatever you do in the darkness comes out in the light…If you’re going to look at such disgusting and sickening images, justice has to be served.”

Amy was especially disgusted to learn of the allegations considering that she is a new mother herself; she shares a 19-month-old child, Daxton Ryan, with her husband Dillon. “To look at my little guy who is 19 months old…my heart and my brain cannot comprehend that,” Amy told TODAY Parents. She added, “It blows my mind. It’s heartbreaking and disgusting and evil. It’s so evil. I want nothing to do with it.”

Amy Duggar with her husband, Dillon, and their son Daxton Ryan. [Instagram/@amyrachelleking]

Despite the allegations that have unsettled the world, Josh’s wife, Anna Duggar — who is currently pregnant with their seventh child — is reportedly “standing by” her husband, a source told PEOPLE. “She thinks Josh is innocent,” the insider further claimed, as Josh is currently under home confinement after he was released to the custody of close friends of the Duggar family on May 6.

This is not the first time Josh has been accused of sexual abuse. He was accused of molesting five underage girls, four of whom were his sisters and one who was a babysitter, when he was a teenager. “Twelve years ago, as a young teenager, I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret. I hurt others, including my family and close friends,” Josh admitted in a statement in 2015.