Little Mix Singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock Marries Soccer Player Andre Gray

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is a married woman! The Little Mix alum walked down the aisle with soccer player Andre Gray recently, she confirmed in a statement sent to fans, per Pop Tingz. “So much has happened since we last caught up. First of all … I’m a married woman! Eeeek!” she began in her Friday, June 9 announcement. “Andre and I had the most incredible wedding surrounded by love in a place that’s so special to us. Thank you for showing us so much love and support.”

Leigh-Anne, 31, did not give any further details about her nuptials to the Super League Greece player, also 31, but their secret ceremony came three years after they got engaged. Andre popped the question in May 2020 and the English singer was elated to tell fans. “Guys.. wtf has just happened… He bloody did it, and I said yes,” Leigh-Anne wrote at the time in a since-deleted post. “I’m marrying my soul mate, the man of my flipping dreams…. am lost for words, so I think I’m just going to go cry some more.”

Andre also shared the exciting news online by posting a photo of himself down on one knee and posing with his new fiance as she showed off her stunning sparkler. He kept the caption simple, writing, “Let the caption speak for itself this time.” He added, “Hasta la muerte,” which translates to, “Until death.”

They dated for four years before getting married, and Leigh-Anne was not shy about blaming her girl group on the delay. “I’m just excited. We both want it so bad. It’s always been hard though with obviously being in the group and never knowing when to go, ‘Right girls, I’m going to go off and do this thing’,” she told Metro UK in 2020. “If I wasn’t in Little Mix we probably would have started planning already. We’re both really excited so when the time comes, then yeah, we’ll be ready,” she added.

Before tying the knot, the “Shout Out To My Ex” hitmaker welcomed twins with Andre in Aug. 2021. “We asked for a miracle, we were given two…Our Cubbies are here. 16/08/21,” Leigh-Anne wrote alongside a since-deleted photo of her babies’ feet. Leigh-Anne revealed she was expecting in May 2021 with a gorgeous group of maternity photos she shared on Instagram.

Little Mix announced its hiatus in Dec. 2021 after Jesy Nelson had already removed herself from the group. In a joint statement, members Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, and Leigh-Anne announced they would be taking a break after their 2022 tour. “We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix,” they wrote in a social media post. “It’s been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects.” Leigh-Anne’s debut solo single, “Don’t Say Love,” is expected to drop on June 16.