Little Mix Reunites In Adorable Photo 1 Year After Announcing Hiatus

Christmas came early this year for Little Mix fans! The British girl brand’s official Instagram page posted a sweet photo of members Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, and Jade Thirlwall cuddling up together on Tuesday, Dec. 13. “Reunited for a Christmas catch up and it feels so good,” the caption read. The photo came one year after the girl group, which was formed on the British version of The X Factor, announced they planned to go on a hiatus.

The merry snapshot showed Leigh-Anne, 31, and Jade, 29, sandwiching Perrie, 29, with a hug. Leigh-Anne looked as cuddly as a teddy bear in a matching brown ensemble that featured brown leather pants and a cropped turtleneck. Perrie smiled wide in an olive-green blazer, and Jade grinned in gray pants and a white cropped sweater.

Unsurprisingly, the girls all took to their individual Instagram pages to show some love. Jade flashed her protective claws by sharing the photo to her Instagram Story and writing, “May I suggest you don’t f—k with my sis” with a red heart emoji. Perrie also shared the adorable pic on her Story and gushed about loving her girls “so so so so so so much”. Finally, Leigh-Anne posted the pic onto her Story and admitted she has “been missing” her bandmates.

Little Mix officially started its hiatus following the 2022 Confetti Tour this spring. “It’s been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects,” the band’s Dec. 2, 2021 hiatus announcement began. “We can’t thank you enough for your love and never-ending support since the beginning. We love you all SO much.”

The trio went on to assure fans they would not be gone forever. “We are not splitting up – Little Mix are here to stay. We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future,” the statement said. “We’ve made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can’t wait to make so many more.”

The announcement came one year after original group member Jesy Nelson left the band and shortly after two of the group members became mothers for the first time. Perrie welcomed her first child with her boyfriend, English pro soccer player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, in Aug. 2021, while Leigh-Anne gave birth to twins with fiancé Andre Gray just a few days earlier.