Kieran Culkin Warmly Hugs ‘Succession’ Dad Brian Cox After Crashing His Photoshoot: Watch

While there’s a lot of tension within the Roy family on Succession, the show’s stars seem like they get along quite well! Kieran Culkin, 40, gave his TV dad Brian Cox, 77, a big hug during a video by Variety. Brian was preparing to do a photoshoot with Emily Blunt, 40, for the outlet’s “Actors on Actors” series, when Kieran came in to greet him.

As Brian and Emily sat together at a desk, Kieran came in and gave Brian a big hug. The two chit-chatted a little bit. “How are you? Are you grumpy today or are you good?” Kieran asked. While the head of the Roy family assured him he wasn’t grumpy, Emily joked, “He’s up to no good.” It was truly a heartwarming moment between the two Succession stars, who play a father and son on the show. Emily also asked the Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World star about his new beard, and he joked about his wife not being a fan.

Both Kieran and Brian had some of the most memorable performances on Succession as Roman and Logan Roy, respectively. Both of them received Emmy nominations for their performances. Brian received two Oustanding Leading Actor nominations in 2020 and 2022, while Kieran was nominated in the supporting actor category those same years. The show concluded after four seasons on May 28, 2023. (Spoiler warning): Unfortunately, Logan wasn’t in the final episode of the show, as his character was killed off earlier in the season. Logan admitted that he felt “a little bit rejected” at the point that his character was killed in a May interview with BBC Two.

Aside from crashing the photoshoot, Kieran also opened up about what it’s like to share a scene with Brian, and showed what a powerful actor he is. “For some reason, whenever I have to shoot with Brian, and it’s like that. I feel like I’m seven,” he told Variety. “He can be a scary guy. Not to me. I can approach him as an adult, but for whatever reason, when I’m in character, I feel like I’m seven.”