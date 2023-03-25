‘Succession’s Brian Cox, 76, Takes A Dig At Media Mogul Rupert Murdoch Getting Engaged At 92

Brian Cox, 76, is making headlines after commenting on Rupert Murdoch‘s engagement at the age of 92. The Succession star made light of the media mogul’s decision to get married to his girlfriend Ann Lesley Smith, 66, after they’ve been dating for six months, during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show on Friday. “Good luck!” Brian exclaimed when asked what he thought about Rupert’s upcoming nuptials, according to Daily Mail.

Brian’s comment about Rupert’s engagement comes after the Australian-born businessman, who’s been married four times before, announced the big news in an interview with his publication, the New York Post. He admitted that he was “nervous” about asking Ann to marry him, but he is “confident” that their marriage will be his “last.”

“I was very nervous. I dreaded falling in love — but I knew this would be my last. It better be. I’m happy,” he told the outlet. He also confirmed that they plan to say “I do” in late summer of this year.

As Rupert gets ready to walk down the aisle for a fifth time, Brian just finished filming his fourth and final season of Succession. He talked about the HBO show’s writer, Jesse Armstrong, and what it feels like to be walking away from the highly successful series in which he plays father and rich businessman Logan Roy. “You have finite television and you have infinite television that goes on and on well past its sell by date,” he said. “He’s [Jesse] known the curve of this thing from way back.”

“I think it’s going to be difficult for people. They become so addicted to the show,” he continued. “They don’t know why they like it as much as they do, there’s a lot of hateful people… that’s what audiences like, that horribleness of people.”

Brian, who stars on Succession alongside Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, and more, also confirmed that season four will be “a rollercoaster” and is sure to keep fans on their toes. “There’s a lot of stuff in it… I still can’t work it out,” he explained. “There’s been a remarkable closeness with all of us. I don’t really mind the show ending, but it’s the people, the folk. The crew, the wonderful camera operators… It’s the whole shebang. The whole lot. It’s the best thrill in the world, sad when it’s over.”