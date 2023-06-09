Drake Sparks New Girlfriend Rumors After Calling Lilah His ‘Heart’ On Her Birthday: See Romantic Post

The 'God's Plan' rapper penned a glowing tribute calling the alternative pop singer his 'best mate' and 'confidante' as she celebrated her birthday, leading to romance speculation.

June 9, 2023 1:45PM EDT
Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Does Drake have a new lady in his life? The rapper, 36, shared a photo of the singer Lilah on his Instagram Story to wish her a “Happy Birthday” on Thursday, June 8. Drake shared a gorgeous close up of the “Summer Nights Fling” singer and wrote a loving message to her, which sounded pretty romantic, leading fans to wonder about possible relationship rumors.

The photo of Lilah was a closeup shot of her, where she looked gorgeous with an orange and blue bikini top. Along with the photo, Drake gushed about the singer, showing that the two are indeed very close. “More life to the gyal that’s impossible to duplicate. My inspo, my confidante, my best mate, my heart @lilahpi,” he wrote with wide-eyed and heart emojis. “Happy birthday.”

Lilah also shared Drake’s post on her Instagram Story, but she didn’t provide any other details. Her other Story post revealed that her sister was treating her to a vacation to Vienna to celebrate her birthday, which she said was touching as the song “Vienna” by Billy Joel was one of her favorites.

Drake shared a sweet message for Lilah. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

While nothing is confirmed about Drake and Lilah, the Certified Lover Boy rapper has shared a few details about his romantic life in recent years. Drake shared a photo of a new necklace that he received, supposedly made up of diamonds from 42 engagement rings, inspired by women whom he did not pop the question for, back in December.

Drake had also opened up about whether or not he had plans for marriage in an interview with Howard Stern in November. He revealed that at the moment, he was dating “four or five women,” but admitted that he could see himself settling down at some point. “I think that eventually, once all this is said and done for us. That addiction of work and success and forward movement is over,’ he said. “Hopefully, I’ll find somebody. The biggest thing is I need to be inspired.”

