Paris Hilton Sparkles In Pink & Silver Mini Dress To DJ Pride Month Concert In LA: Photo

The reality star shimmered in a vibrant outfit as she celebrated Pride with a sold out show at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles.

June 8, 2023 9:25AM EDT
Paris Hilton looked gorgeous as she celebrated Pride with a concert fit for a popstar on Wednesday, June 7. The Simple Life star, 42, looked beautiful as she sported a sparkling mini-dress with multi-colored pieces that all glittered at the celebration. She had a huge smile on as she arrived at the epic concert at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles.

The pink and silver mini-dress was certainly eye-catching, and besides the sparkles, it also had a few blue stars on it. She kept up the sparkling theme with a choker, silver boots, and huge pink sunglasses. She had her hair tied in a high ponytail, along with a silver bow. She also added a touch of Pride with a rainbow-colored purse.

The Fonda Theater show was also a bit of a career retrospective for Paris‘ music. She performed some of her hits from her 2006 debut album like “Nothing in this World” and “Turn It Up,” per Setlist.fm. She proceeded to do a DJ set and then performed a few new songs, and closed out with her classic “Stars Are Blind” with a guest appearance by Kim Petras. Paris had dropped a new “Paris’ Version” of the song with the “Unholy” popstar back on June 2.

On her Instagram, Paris talked about what a dream come true it was to get to perform the show and thanked her fans for “the love [she] felt in that room” and called the night “incredible.” The new mom also reposted a few fan photos and videos on her Story and thanked everyone for a beautiful night. She teased a few future performances in her Instagram caption. “I am so grateful for all of the support and love I felt on stage, the energy from the crowd was absolutely electrifying,” she wrote. “It’s always been a dream of mine to perform live and share this experience with my incredible fans, and I can’t wait for my next show!”

