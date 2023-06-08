Elisabeth Shue Reveals How Brother Andrew Is Doing Following Amy Robach Divorce & TJ Holmes Scandal

Amy Robach‘s ex-husband, Andrew Shue, is doing just fine after the end of their 12-year marriage and Amy’s romance with former Good Morning America co-anchor T.J. Holmes. This according to his sister, Adventures in Babysitting actress Elisabeth Shue, 59. “He is awesome,” she told Page Six at the premiere of The Good Half at the Tribeca Festival on Thursday, June 8.

Her baby brother Andrew, 56, and Amy, 50, finally settled their divorce in March after the scandal broke in November of 2022. The split came amid an alleged affair between Amy and her former co-star T.J., though sources insisted at the time that there was no impropriety. Both were removed from their positions on the show, and T.J. also split from his ex-wife, attorney Marilee Fiebeg. The former couple share a young daughter, Sabine.

“This was two consenting adults who were separated,” an insider told PEOPLE at the time. “They both broke up with their spouses in August, within weeks of each other. The relationship didn’t start until after that.” Another source told Page Six that Amy and Andrew had “constant” problems leading up to the big breakup. And despite being legally married when Amy and T.J.’s romance publicly emerged, Andrew had reportedly already moved out.

“Amy and Andrew are divorcing, it’s almost finalized,” the insider told the outlet. “He moved out earlier this summer. They’ve constantly had problems over the years and they finally broke up.”

Another source for PEOPLE, however, admitted that there had been chemistry between Amy and T.J, causing speculation. “There were rumors they were having an affair about a year ago,” a separate source told the outlet. “A lot of people believed there might have been some truth to it, because you can see there’s a mutual affection there. But everyone ultimately chalked it up to friendship because they always said they were both happily married.”

Amy and the Melrose Place star married in 2010; she brought two daughters to the blended family from her first marriage to Tim McIntosh: Ava, 19, and Analise, 15.