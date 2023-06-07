Madonna Dances With Son David Banda, 17, In New TikTok As She Prepares For Upcoming Tour: Watch

Madonna looked like she was practicing some choreography for her upcoming tour during a TikTok with her son David Banda! The “Vulgar” hitmaker took to the social media platform on Tuesday, June 6 to share an adorable clip of her dancing a salsa with the 17-year-old charmer. In the clip, Madonna rocks a black corset top and matching jogger pants as she busts some moves to “La Rebelion” by Joe Arroyo. David kept up the pace in a white tank top and checked pajama bottoms.

With her auburn hair left long and loose, much like the gigantic diamond cross around her neck, the Material Girl was all smiles during the impromptu rehearsal in her glamorous bathroom. The routine even included some partner moves, where David spun his mom around the floor. They ended their routine in the best way possible: by striking a pose!

As fans know, Madonna loves to share a dance break with David. Back in February, the icon, 65, took to her Instagram to show off her choreography to the song “Sorry” from her 2006 album Confessions on a Dance Floor. Rocking a red jacket with the phrase “Not in the Mood,” Madonna again struck a pose, while David broke it down with some breakdancing.

The family dance party comes after an epic one happened with David’s siblings recently. During their incredible getaway to Africa, Madonna and David were joined by her five other children — Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, Mercy, 16, twins Stella and Estere, 10 — for a festive moon party.

Meanwhile, the “Frozen” singer’s fun dancing posts comes amid her preparations for a world tour showcasing her 40 years of pop music. “I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” she said of the Madonna: The Celebration Tour in a statement released on January 17. The tour will kick off in Seattle on July 18, head all across the globe and then close out in Mexico in January 2024.