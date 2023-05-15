Madonna, 64, & Maluma, 29, Getting ‘Ridiculously Close’ During World Tour Rehearsals: Report

The two singers are reportedly geting 'cosy' and 'cuddly' as they prepare to embark on the 'Like A Virgin' singer's epic 2023 tour this summer.

Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Madonna is getting close with fellow singer Malumaas she gears up for her 2023 world tour, which kicks off in July. The “Material Girl” hitmaker, 64, has reportedly been getting “ridiculously close” with Maluma, 29, sources close to the star told Page Six. Madonna and the Colombian star have occasionally made appearances on one another’s social media.

Sources close to Madonna’s tour have revealed that the singers first met at the 2018 MTV VMAs. They also revealed that people on the tour have decided to give both of them space when they need it. “They were cosy and very cuddly — so much so that other people decided to leave them alone to get on with whatever is going on,” they said. Madonna also reportedly shared a video on a private Instagram of the two showing some PDA while in rehearsal. An insider said they looked “very intimate” in the clip. “She gives him a big kiss in front of the other dancers and then she straddles him,” they said.

Madonna and Maluma are seen performing on-stage together. (Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

While Maluma hasn’t been announced to appear on any part of Madonna’s tour just yet, insiders suggested that it might be later in the run. “They spent a few days together during rehearsals where the flirting began — people think it’s likely he’ll be performing on the South American leg of her tour as he’s massive there — and then they hung out all weekend in New York. They seemed ridiculously close and their chemistry is insane,” the insider said.

The “Queen of Pop” and Maluma were first seen cuddling up to each other in photos she shared on her Instagram Story in May 2022. Madonna and the singer have collaborated a few times in the past. He appeared on her songs “Medellín” and “B***h I’m Loca” from her Madame X album. She also made a guest appearance on his song “Soltera.” Maluma has also spoken about what a great mentor the singer is in an interview on The Rock Star Show podcast. “We have a good relationship. I can call her and ask her about anything in my life and she will answer me with all the love in the world,” he said.

