Maluma Strips Down & Wears Nothing But A Towel In Thirst Traps That Demand To Be Seen

One week after Maluma released his latest single 'Copas', the Columbian singer took to Instagram to post a thirst trap in nothing but a towel on Apr. 6 & his fans are losing it!

April 6, 2023 5:37PM EDT
If there’s one thing Maluma, 29, loves to post, it’s a thirst trap! Which is exactly what he posted on Thursday with a carousel of photos of him rocking nothing but a grey towel on his lap. “Morning person?”, he captioned the post, translated into English. The “Copas” singer sat on his bed and posed with his hand on the back of his head, as he showed off the many tattoos across his abdomen. In the second slide, Maluma leaned back in a relaxed manner while he gazed into the camera. He also appeared to be fresh out of the shower, as his brunette tresses were still wet.

Soon after he shared the post, many of Maluma’s nearly 70 million followers flooded the comments section to gush over the shirtless selfies. “Ufff my love,” one fan gushed, along with a heart eyes emoji. Meanwhile, a second admirer asked the musician, “why are you like this,” with a third adding, “OMG WHAT A MAN.” Some of his celebrity friends like Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA couldn’t help but poke fun at his friend’s thirsty Thursday post. “You’re not making me look bad posting these @maluma,” he commented on the photos.

The “Tukoh Taka” recording artist is known for his thirst trap photos, as he recently posted a nearly shirtless set of photos on Apr. 5. “‘If you want we make one, or if you want baby I’ll raise it for you’,” he captioned the post hinting at a new song lyric. In the sexy carousel, Maluma rocked a black suit jacket but opted to not wear a shirt underneath, once again showing off his chest tattoos. The singer’s fans were not pleased about being teased about his latest release, Don Juan, due to come out “soon” per his caption. “Don’t make us wait any longer. It’ll be a gem but you’re making us wait too long,” one of his followers quipped.

Maluma shirtless at the beach during a prior outing. (MEGA)

Maluma recently collaborated with singers Jowell and Randy on their latest single, “Copas”, which was released on Mar. 30. In addition, he has been busy promoting his single “DIABLO QUE CHIMBA”, which he worked on with Anuel AA. That song was released on Mar. 23, just one week ahead of “Copas”. The heartthrob took to Instagram once more the day of the song’s release to promote the music video. “DIABLO QUE CHIMBA @anuel DISPONIBLE EN TODAS LAS PLATAFORMAS DON JUAN Siempre Flow Maluma, siempre Real G,” he captioned the promiscuous video filled with women in lingerie.

The 29-year-old talent first rose to fame at the young age of 16, and later released his debut album, Magia, in 2012. Since then, he has worked with many iconic musicians in the industry, including rapper Nicki Minaj, Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, J Balvin, and The Weeknd. He has also been nominated for a total of two Grammy Awards, however, he has yet to claim a win at this time.

