Sabrina Carpenter Says It’s A ‘Dream Come True’ To Tour With Taylor Swift: ‘Trying To Process’

Performing on the second leg of Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour is a full circle moment for Sabrina Carpenter. On Friday, June 2, Taylor, 33, announced her Latin American tour dates and revealed Sabrina, 24, would be supporting her as an opening act. The former Disney actress quickly took to Instagram to share how thrilled she is to be part of such a sought-after tour. “trying to process this but alas i shant … CANT WAIT TO JOIN THE ERAS TOUR IN LATIN AMERICA,” she began in a caption that accompanied Taylor’s official tour announcement graphic. “thank u @taylorswift u the 1 :’) this is a dream come true.”

Sabrina also included a screenshot of a tweet she posted in 2010 after seeing the “Snow on the Beach” singer perform. “The Taylor Swift concert was amazing , had so much fun,” a young Sabrina gushed. “I cant wait to have a world tour someday like hers! lol.” Not only does Sabrina get to tour outside of America, she will do it with Taylor! It’s safe to say her “Wildest Dreams” have come true.

Taylor seemed just as excited to be sharing the stage with Sabrina when announcing her participation on Friday. “Really thrilled to tell you this!! Mexico, Argentina and Brazil: We are bringing The Eras Tour to you this year! Sweet angel princess @sabrinacarpenter will be joining us on all of the shows!” she raved. How cute!

Sweetly enough, 10 years after Sabrina gushed about her Taylor Swift concert, she explained how the trailblazing artist influences her own music. “Taylor Swift posted something when she released her new album [Folklore] in the description of when it dropped and saying like, ‘I usually would overthink the songs that I’m going to put out and release. And I just feel like nothing is certain right now and so it just felt right and I wanted to do it,'” Sabrina explained to Apple Music in 2020.

Sabrina continued, “And that put me in such a good warm-hearted place where then I could listen to all these songs that I’ve been making with such a fresh perspective of like, ‘You know what, this is how I feel right now in musical form.'” Two years later, she would release her fifth studio album, Emails I Can’t Send …., which included the single, “Nonsense.” The song became Sabrina’s first top-10 radio hit.

In 2022, Sabrina helped announce Taylor’s American Music Award win for Favorite Music Video. And on May 13, the Clouds actress attended Tay’s Eras Tour in Philadelphia, Penn. As Taylor sings, her collab with Sabrina has “been a long time coming!”