Listen

Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With A Re-Recorded Version Of ‘Wildest Dreams’ To Use On TikTok: Listen

Taylor Swift Photos
Taylor Swift attends the world premiere of "Cats" at Alice Tully Hall, in New York World Premiere of "Cats", New York, USA - 16 Dec 2019
Taylor Swift surprised patrons at the legendary Stonewall Inn on Friday Night, as she took the stage to perform a few of her hits and her new single, You Need to Calm Down." She dazzled in a pink blazer and sequined shorts at one of the world's most famous LGBTQ bars. She has recently took a stand for Gay Rights and took shots at Anti-LGBTQ protestors in her new song. As she stepped out of the West Village Bar, she was surrounded by Gay Flags flying in the breeze. Pictured: Taylor Swift Ref: SPL5097979 150619 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: DIGGZY / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Taylor Swift Billboard Music Awards, Show, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 01 May 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
On-Air Reporter & Writer

Happy Friday, Swifties! Taylor Swift surprised her fans with a ‘Taylor’s Version’ re-recording of her hit ‘Wildest Dreams.’ Listen here!

She might be in her Red phase, but that didn’t stop Taylor Swift from dipping into her 1989 vocals and releasing her re-recorded version of “Wildest Dreams.” Taylor revealed the newly recorded whimsical track on her Twitter, telling fans, “Hi! Saw you guys got Wildest Dreams trending on tiktok, thought you should have my version,” with several kissing emojis. Of course, the Swifties were thrilled, and the reactions are epic, with one fan writing, “Good morning to me!” and several others calling on fans to get more Taylor songs trending on TikTok.

@taylorswift

Burnin’ it down 🔥 #wildestdreamstaylorsversion #slowzoomeffect #swifttok

♬ original sound – Taylor Swift

Taylor also shared her new release on TikTok, and in a cute video wrote, “You set a date in November with Red, but then someone mentions 1989,” as she paints her nails a ruby red and rocks overalls and a white T-shirt. She quick changes to a light blue dress, dark shades and a bright red lip and winks to the camera while the “slow zoom” filter narrows in on her. In a second TikTok vid, Taylor shared her “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version,” and wrote to fans, “If you guys want to use my version of wildest dreams for the slow zoom trend, here she is!” She added the caption, “Someone said slow zoom makes you look like the main character I said make it Taylor’s Version pls.”

@taylorswift

Someone said slow zoom makes you look like the main character I said make it Taylor’s Version pls #wildestdreamstaylorsversion #swifttok #slowzoom

♬ original sound – Taylor Swift

If you haven’t seen the most recent viral TikTok trend, “Wildest Dreams” has been rising in popularity on the video sharing app because of its association with a “slow zoom” filter on the service. And, rather than having her former label Big Machine benefit from the song, Taylor decided to rush-release her new version, bypassing her Red era for a brief moment and dabbling in her 1989 era.

“Red (Taylor’s Version)” is set for November 19 release, and although the album is up for pre-order, no singles from that collection have been issued as of yet.

Related Gallery

Taylor Swift's Met Gala Outfits Through the Years — Photos

Taylor Swift 'Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy' Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, America - 05 May 2008
Taylor Swift Costume Institute Gala Benefit 'American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity', Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, America - 03 May 2010
Taylor Swift Costume Institute Gala Benefit, Celebrating 'Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty' at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, America - 02 May 2011