Kelly Ripa Reveals Andy Cohen’s NSFW Texts, Including A Racy Photo He Sent Her At Work

Only besties can relate! While Kelly Ripa, 52, chatted with her friend, Andy Cohen, 54, during the May 31 episode of her Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast, she recalled an NSFW moment that involved the Bravo executive. When Andy and the blonde beauty discussed one of his prior potential hookups, Kelly was quick to remind him of the racy photo he sent her. “So, my work iPad is open and I’m sitting here reading through my notes and [Live Executive Producer Michael Gelman] is over my shoulder trying to show me something,” she recalled. “And suddenly a completely erect penis pops up.”

The LIVE With Kelly and Mark co-host then clarified that it was much more graphic due to the size of her device. “So it’s not a phone! It’s my iPad right!”, Kelly added. After Andy chuckled through his apology, the 52-year-old revealed what his text message said. “Let’s call him Bobby,” Kelly explained. “It just says, ‘Bobby’s c***,’ and it’s, like, a text from Andy Cohen, ‘Bobby’s c***.’” Andy then explained the potential hookup was with a straight couple from Boston who “presented” themselves to him while he was on his book tour.

“I had already texted Kelly the night before saying, ‘I think I’m going to lose my virginity [to a woman] tomorrow in Boston,’” the Daddy Diaries author explained. His friend and wife of Mark Consuelos, also chimed in that she didn’t want Andy to go through with it. “I was like ‘They’re serial killers don’t do it!”, the mother-of-three joked. Andy then clarified that the threesome did not happen, however, he did meet them for a drink. “It didn’t happen with the couple in the current book and it still hasn’t happened,” the father-of-two told listeners.

One of Kelly’s colleagues then asked Andy who would he pick out of the straight Bravo couples to sleep with. “Wow. It would be one of the couples from not The Housewives universe,” he said. “But I’m not going to say who because it’s an HR issue.” Later in the episode, Andy dished about some RHOC Season 17 guest stars. “Vicki [Gunvalson] you will see this season on The Housewives of Orange County,” Andy said. “She is kind of a friend and she pops in and her love tank is full.” He later called Vicky’s cameo a “breath of fresh air.”

Andy recently released his book, The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up, on May 9, and has since been posting about it on social media. The book features stories from his personal life working as an executive with Bravo and raising his two kids, Benjamin Allen Cohen, 4, and daughter Lucy Eve Cohen, 1. “It’s publication day for THE DADDY DIARIES: THE YEAR I GREW UP! I also recorded the audio book for your listening pleasure,” he captioned a photo of himself recording the audio book on May 9.