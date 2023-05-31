Jane Fonda, 85, Seen In Wheelchair While Traveling Through LAX 8 Months After Cancer Reveal

On the move! Grace and Frankie alum Jane Fonda, 85, was spotted being pushed in a wheelchair while at LAX airport in Los Angeles on May 31. While inside of the busy travel center, the iconic actress kept her airport attire casual, yet chic. Jane rocked a pair of black trousers with a black jacket that was worn over her purple top and a white collared shirt. She accessorized her ensemble with a mini black backpack, oversized sunglasses, and a surgical face mask.

Jane’s latest outing comes just eight months after she revealed that she was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in Sept. 2022. At the time, she took to Instagram to share a selfie and a lengthy caption about her health. “So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments,” her caption began. “This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky.”

Further in the caption, Jane noted that she would continue to be an activist amid her treatments. “I’m doing chemo for 6 months and am handling the treatments quite well and, believe me, I will not let any of this interfere with my climate activism,” she penned. “Cancer is a teacher and I’m paying attention to the lessons it holds for me. One thing it’s shown me already is the importance of community. Of growing and deepening one’s community so that we are not alone. And the cancer, along with my age –almost 85– definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities.”

Three months after she revealed her diagnosis, the Book Club star took to Instagram to announce that her cancer was officially in remission. “BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER!!! Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in remission and I can discontinue chemo. I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate,” Jane wrote at the time. “I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way. I am confident that it played a role in the good news.”

In addition, Jane explained to her 2.2 million followers that the chemo was physically difficult. “I’m especially happy because while my first 4 chemo treatments were rather easy for me, only a few days of being tired, the last chemo session was rough and lasted 2 weeks making it hard to accomplish much of anything,” she added. “The effects wore off just as I went to D.C. for the first live, in-person Fire Drill Fridays rally. Thank heavens for that because it was a busy week.” Jane is not only a world-famous actress, but she’s also a proud mom to three children. Her adult kids include Vanessa Vadim, 54, Troy Garity, 49, and Mary Luana Williams, 55.