Steve Jobs’ Daughter Erin, 27, & Son Reed, 31, Vacation In Como Italy: Photos

Two of Steve Jobs’ kids kicked off their summer with a vacation in Como, Italy. Erin Siena Jobs, 27, and her brother Reed Jobs, 31, were spotted shopping at an outdoor market in the tony lakefront town on Saturday, May 27. Rocking a white oxford and matching cut-off shorts, Erin was all smiles alongside her older sibling, who stepped out in a casual outfit as well.

Both of the late billionaire’s offspring kept a low-profile with a pair of sunglasses, as Reed added a baseball hat to the incognito ensemble. They were joined by a couple of friends as they made their way around the al fresco flower shoppe during the delightfully sunny day.

The outing was a rare one for the siblings, especially for Erin, as she has been the most private out of Steve’s four kids. While she’s not active on social media, her younger sister Eve did share a childhood photo of Erin on her Instagram to celebrate her birthday in 2021. And Reed clearly took some time off his gig as the managing director for the Emerson Collective, which was founded by his mom, Laurene Powell, who also shared Erin and Eve with Steve before his death in 2011. Steve also had a daughter, Lisa Brennan-Jobs, 45, with his ex girlfriend Chrisann Brennan.

Meanwhile, the youngest of Steve’s big brood, Eve, has been killing it in the modeling world. The Apple Founder’s daughter was featured on the October cover of Vogue. She’s even walked the runway at a number of fashion events, and made her Met Gala debut in May 2022. “Thank you so much to the incredible team behind this look,” she wrote on her Instagram after the star-studded event.

The young beauty has been linked with The Chainsmokers frontman Drew Taggart. Prior to their alleged romance, Eve, 24, had been dating Harry Hudson, while Drew had been romantically involved with Chantel Jeffries.