Scottie Pippen Calls Michael Jordan A ‘Horrible Player’ As He Praises LeBron James: Watch

Scottie Pippen blasted his former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan during a guest appearance on Stacey King’s Gimme The Hot Sauce podcast on May 26. Scottie praised LeBron James as the “greatest statistical player” and bashed MJ, who is often compared to the Lakers superstar. “I seen Michael Jordan play before I came to the Bulls… He was a horrible player,” Scottie said.

"LeBron James will be the greatest statistical [player] to ever play the game of basketball. [Michael Jordan] was a horrible player." – Scottie Pippen

Scottie joined the Bulls in 1987, three years after Michael. “He was horrible to play with. He was all 1-on-1, he’s shooting bad shots. And all of a sudden, we become a team and we start winning, everybody forgot who he was,” Scottie added.

Twitter fans pointed out that Scottie has been quick to criticize Michael after Michael’s unflattering portrayal of Scottie in the recent NBA documentary The Last Dance “He’s just mad because of the ‘Last Dance’ documentary,” one said of Scottie, as another wrote, “Feels like ever since The Last Dance came out he’s been taking potshots at MJ.”

Social media also made it known that Scottie’s ex Larsa Pippen is dating Michael’s son Marcus! One tweeted, “Does Scottie’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen dating Michael Jordan’s SON Marcus have anything to do with this?,” as another summed it up with, “He’s just mad because of the Last Dance documentary and that Mike’s son is smashing his wife…hit dogs will holler. Oh let’s not forget Scottie Pippen Jr plays for the Lakers too.”

Last month, Larsa defended their 16-year age gap during an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show. “I personally don’t really care what other people – I live my truth. I’m happy. We get along. I feel like [Marcus] is my best friend. We have a lot in common,” she said.

And on The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5 reunion, Larsa said she barely knew Marcus’ father. “I was with Scottie the very last year that he played with Michael,” she explained. “Michael and his wife were going through a divorce, so I never met his wife, never met his kids. It wasn’t like we had families that were intertwined. I never knew them.”

As for Scottie’s gushing over LeBron on the Gimme The Hot Sauce podcast, he had added, “LeBron is the greatest winner. He’s a lot older now and gets criticized a lot. He’s never been a shotmaker. He’s never been the guy to take the last shot. He’s never been great at that. I said this many years ago, and I got criticized for it. When LeBron James leaves the game, he’ll be the greatest statistical player to ever play the game.”