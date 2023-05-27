John Stamos Reveals Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen ‘Came Over’ To His House After Bob Saget’s Death

John Stamos revealed that Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen, now 36, came over to his home after the death of Bob Saget — and years after declining to reprise their shared role as Michelle Tanner on Fuller House. “When I did Fuller House they didn’t wanna come back. And I was angry for a minute,” John, 59, said on the And That’s What You REALLY Missed podcast, which dropped on May 254. The twins, who starred on the original sitcom from 1987–1995 with John, were the only original major stars not to appear from Full House.

Despite rumors that they “hated” being on the show as kids, John says the Olsen’s insisted that couldn’t be further from the truth. “And that got out. But they were, like, ‘We loved our childhood. We loved being with you. We miss Bob’,” John went on. They came over to my house. They brought a pork chop and sage. I don’t know why, but thank you? It was a frozen pork chop, so that was really nice. So we stayed very close,” he added of the visit with the actors-turned-designers.

“[Bob Saget] was very instrumental in keeping us all together. The twins moved to New York. And I gotta tell you, one of the only good thing to come out of Bob’s [passing]… Mary-Kate and Ashley, we didn’t see them much. I mean, we stayed in touch a little bit but Bob really did. And they were so great,” he also said in the candid interview about his close friend and the girls.

Fuller House ran on Netflix for a total of five seasons, totaling 75 episodes, following its 2016 premiere. The show came to an end in 2020 despite a successful run, winning several Kid’s Choice Awards, a People’s Choice Award as well as Teen Choice Award.

Mary-Kate and Ashley were among the other Full House cast members in attendance at Bob’s funeral in January 2022. The comedian died at the age of 65 following “blunt head trauma” in Orlando, Florida, where he was scheduled for a stand-up show. The autopsy, done by the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office, also revealed he had an enlarged heart with 95% blocked on one side, in addition to testing positive for COVID-19.

Bak in 2018, John also spoke out about The Row designers declining to appear on Fuller House. “People should do what they want with their lives, and when they’re 9 months old and they get a job, [they have a right to stop doing it],” he said to Howard Stern on his Sirius XM show. “I love them very very much, Ashley and Mary-Kate, and they love what they do and acting is not what they want to do. People should do what they want to do,” he also said.