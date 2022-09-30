Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen, 36, Are All Smiles In Rare Appearance At PFW To Present Their Collection

Image Credit: Clint Spaulding/Shutterstock

Spotted! Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen aren’t the flashy types, but all eyes were on the fashion designer duo, 36, when they made an oh-so-brief appearance during their brand The Row’s Paris Fashion Week show on Wednesday.

After all the models made it down the runway the elusive twins inched down the staircase to applaud the collection. Ashley beamed, bringing her hands towards her chin as she clapped. Meanwhile, Mary-Kate clutched onto her sister’s arm with her own small smile.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen backstage at PFW yesterday pic.twitter.com/GdTjVlRiAN — Helena (@saintkikismith) September 29, 2022

Mary-Kate and Ashley were also snapped with muse J.D. Moran at the show. The IMG Models scout was thrilled to cross paths with the stars.

They both donned their uniform of baggy black while flanking a very stylish J.D. in the photo. The fashion insider towered above the petite twins, looking chic as can be in a collared shirt, sweater, and long trench which he dressed up with leather gloves and a Fendi clutch.

Though The Row is known for its minimal, design-forward pieces, this season’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection was a bit more playful than normal. It featured boxy blazers so beloved by the brand, but instead of crisp, flat lines, the looks included artfully undone wrinkles.

The runway also included dresses with rich textures like silk and crochet knit, along with more quirky options like Bermuda shorts. According to a recap shared by Instagram account @StyleNotCom, guests were given juice and “diet water” at the door and sent off with fruit and coffee. The soundtrack heavily featured music from crooners like Elvis Presley and Chris Isaak.

Though MK & A grew up famous, they prefer their privacy these days. They touched on their reserved nature, and how it influences their approach to design in a June 2021 interview with i-D. “We were raised to be discreet people,” Mary-Kate explained of their minimalist style.