Khloe Kardashian Treats KarJenner Kids Including True, North, & Dream To ‘Little Mermaid’ Private Screening

Khloe Kardashian proved she excels as being both a mom and an aunt. The Good American designer, 38, treated her daughter True Thompson, 5, and a crew of True’s cousins to a fun viewing party for the new live-action The Little Mermaid film. Taking to her Instagram on Thursday May 25, Khloe shared an incredible photo album of the KarJenner kids enjoying a Disney movie blow-out, complete with buckets of popcorn and Little Mermaid-themed gifts.

On her Instagram Stories, Khloe shared even more snaps of the fun family event, including a gigantic group photo, featuring Kylie Jenner, her daughter, Stormi, Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream, Kourtney Kardashian’s kids, Penelope and Reign, and Kim Kardashian’s brood, North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago.

“What an incredible evening!!! We were lucky enough to be able to see @disneylittlemermaid tonight,” Khloe captioned the snaps. “We took as many of our tribe as we could! You have no idea how special tonight was! @hallebailey you are absolute perfection! Thank you! Everyone in the movie was pure magic! @melissamccarthy always does something to me! Bravo to everyone!”

Kylie also gave a shout out to Khloe for organizing the screening. In a repost of Kylie’s Instagram Story shared to Khloe’s, Kylie wrote, “Wow the luckiest little girls, thank you @khloekardashian for doing this.” Khloe tagged it, ‘I love you sister.”

The movie soiree comes as Khloe just revealed the name of her second child, True’s brother, that she shares with Tristan Thompson. The moniker, Tatum Thompson, had been a mystery since he was born via surrogate in July 2022. The baby boy’s name was finally revealed on May 25, 2023 during the season 3 premiere of The Kardashians.

The stunning fitness model also recently opened up about how motherhood has changed her life. “I definitely have more empathy,” she told Cosmopolitan. “And the motivation that having a child gives you… you want them to be proud of you so badly. That’s not just work, but my manners and how I treat people. You just carry yourself in a different way, or I try to.”