Helena Christensen, 54, Stuns In Cutout Dress With Gorgeous Cape At Cannes amfAR Gala: Photos

The Cannes amfAR Gala 2023 is here, and Danish model Helena Christensen is dressed to impress. The 54-year-old former Victoria’s Secret Angel looked regal on the blue carpet on Thursday, May 25 in a pale pink dress that featured cutouts on her torso and an elegant skirt that was lined with pink feathers. She added another layer of sophistication with a matching cape that was clipped around her neck. Helena accessorized with diamond-encrusted hoops and a bracelet. Her beige heels were also covered in sparkling crystals.

The Cannes amfAR Gala is one of several posh events held by amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research. The organization was founded in 1985 and has raised $617 million for its programs and AIDs research. Several other celebrities walked the carpet for the annual gala as well, including Heidi Klum, Eva Longoria, Kate Beckinsale, and more.

Helena’s red carpet appearance came just days after she celebrated a huge family milestone: her son, Mingus Lucien Reedus‘, college graduation! She took to Instagram on May 20 to share a selfie of her, Mingus, and Mingus’ father, Norman Reedus, on the big day and captioned it, “You did it!” She also shared a video of the 23-year-old New York University graduate walking down the street with his father donning his white and purple graduation gown.

Helena and Norman made headlines earlier in the month for their star-studded reunion with Helena’s fellow supermodels and their kids. The reunion included Cindy Crawford and her daughter, Kaia Gerber, and Christy Turlington and her daughter, Grace Burns. The model moms posted several snapshots from their gathering, which took place in New York City, on their respective social media pages. Their kids all seemed to get along, as one photo showed Kaia and Grace leaning into Mingus as he had his arms around them. Another epic reunion photo showed all of the ladies of the group posing together for a selfie.

Mingus is the only child of Helena, and he is the result of her five-year romance with Norman, an actor best known for starring as Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead. The pair have remained friendly over the years, and Norman even publicly wished Helena a happy Mother’s Day in 2021.