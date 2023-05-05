Cindy Crawford, Helena Christensen & Christy Turlington Reunite For Selfie & With Their Model Kids

The models are in the house! Iconic 1990s supermodels Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, and Helena Christensen got together this week in New York City for a friendly reunion with their model kids and plastered it all over social media for their fans to see. Cindy, 57, Christy, 54, and Helena, 54, radiated as they got together for several snapshots, which were shared on both Cindy and Helena’s Instagram pages on May 5 and can be viewed below. “Lifelong friendships,” Helena wrote on her post, which was the first to debut the gorgeous pics. “So beyond grateful for these women, love them and our kids so much.”

The first snap of the kids that Helena shared showed Cindy’s daughter Kaia Gerber and Christy’s daughter Grace Burns leaning into her son, Mingus Reedus. A second pic showed Christy and Grace posing with each other, while a third had Kaia and Grace subtly grinning together in front of a painting. The final image shared by Helena showed the entire group posing for a selfie without Mingus.

Cindy also took a moment to share some snaps from the rendezvous, which occurred in an undisclosed location. She first shared a snap of her and her model friends, which was followed by a photo of the three kids posing together, which Helena also posted. “Last night in NYC,” she captioned the slideshow alongside a black heart. Meanwhile, Christy shared Helena’s post to her Instagram Story, but not her actual feed.

All three models and their equally gorgeous kids wore simple outfits for their get-together in the Big Apple. Helena donned a black cocktail dress that featured puffy sleeves and a barely-there tree print. Cindy looked business casual with a black button-down tucked into light blue jeans that were held up with a black belt. Lastly, Christy wore a plain navy blue blouse under a black blazer.

Kaia, whose father is businessman and Casamigos co-founder Rande Gerber, rocked a white blouse that featured a busy cutout pattern. The 21-year-old model kept warm in a black cardigan. She is certainly the most famous of the three model offspring of the group. Kaia signed with the IMD modeling agency in 2015 and has been walking runways and covering magazines ever since. She’s also been in the news over the last year for her relationship with Elvis star, Austin Butler.

Mingu was born to Helena and her ex, Norman Reedus, in 1999. He is currently signed with The Society Management and also produces music on SoundCloud in his free time. He made headlines in 2021 for allegedly assaulting a woman in New York City. He took a plea deal and pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in March 2022, per PEOPLE. He was ordered to take five counseling classes.

Grace is the daughter of Christy and Saving Private Ryan actor Edward Burns. They have been together for two decades. Grace describes herself as “an aspiring writer, model, and photographer” on her website and has photography available for purchase.