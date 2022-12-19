Supermodels Helena Christensen, Cindy Crawford & Christy Turlington Reunite For Holiday Party

Three of the biggest supermodels from the 1990s got together over the weekend and shared some pictures of their reunion on Instagram. Helena Christensen, 53, Cindy Crawford, 56, and Christy Turlington, 53, proved that they’ve still got it in the images, which Helena posted on her page. In one shot, they cozied up close to one another for a gorgeous selfie, and in a second, they posed in front of a white Christmas tree. “No better way to kickstart that festive mood,” Helena captioned the series of photos, along with some emojis.

Cindy popped into the comments section, adding, “Such a fun night!” and Christy wrote, “Love you ladies, long time.” Meanwhile, Cindy also shared a shot from the event on Instagram, which also included her husband, Rande Gerber, and Christy’s husband, Edward Burns. “Love the Big Apple anytime but especially leading up to the holidays – with all the lights and decorations,” she gushed. “And nothing gets me in the holiday spirit more than catching up with family and friends.”

Christy commented on Cindy’s photo, “Such a great night! Wish we could do that more often!” and Helena added, “Highlight of December. Love you and your guys.” All three ladies are looking better than ever years after the starts of their modeling careers, and fans loved to see them spending time together once again.

While Cindy, Christy and Helena all still dabble in modeling, they’ve also gone on to start families since the 90s. Cindy and Rande got married in 1998 following her split from Richard Gere. The lovebirds hae two children together: son Presley, 23, and daughter, Kaia, 21. Helena has a son, Mingus, 23, with her ex, Norman Reedus. Christy and Ed tied the knot in 2003 while she was pregnant with their daughter Grace, now 19, and they went on to also have a son, Finn, 16. Clearly, there’s always time for a catch up with old friends, though!