Tom Sandoval & Karlee Hale’s Relationship Status Revealed After They’re Seen Hanging Out In Texas

Tom Sandoval is still on the market, ladies. A week after Tom, 39, and Raquel Leviss called it quits – an affair that ended Tom’s relationship with his fellow Vanderpump Rules star, Ariana Madix – Tom was spotted hanging out with influencer Karlee Hale in Austin, Texas. Amid reports that Tom and Karlee were dating, his rep told TMZ on Tuesday (May 23) that they are “just friends.” Tom happened to be in Austin because he was performing with his band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras.

The speculation of a new romance started when The Sun published a TikTok video of Tom and Karlee seated at a table in a hotel restaurant. However, the rep noted that “there were other people in their group at the time they were seen together,” something that the video didn’t show. The denial also comes as Tom’s rep told Us Weekly that he “absolutely did not have an affair” with Darcey Silva (of Darcey & Stacey and 90 Day Fiancé fame.)

For once in recent memory, Tom is in the news for who he isn’t seeing. In March, Tom and Ariana, 37, called it quits after his affair with Raquel, 28, became public. “Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur anger and disappointment towards me, but please leave [Tom] Schwartz, my friends, and family out of this situation…,” Tom wrote on Instagram after VPR fans were whipped into a frenzy. Tom said he would be “taking a hiatus out of respect for my employees & partners. I need some time to address everything else. Sorry for everything.”

However, Tom and Raquel were not meant to be—the couple split in mid-May. “Raquel dipped out. Sandoval is not the one for her,” a source told Page Six.

Shortly after Tom and Raquel split, Ariana appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast and confirmed the rumor that Tom had sex with Raquel behind Ariana’s back – literally. “They had sex in my guest room while I was sleeping in my own bed that he and I went into bed together,” she said.

Ariana also shared how she learned of other times that Tom was unfaithful. “There was one years and years ago. I got a DM that was like, ‘Tom hooked up with my friend in San Diego.’ I brought it up over and over and over again. And [he] was like, ‘No, absolutely. No, no, no,'” Ariana said on the podcast. “It was really just a no. That no, I’m like, ‘No, I think that was a yes.'”