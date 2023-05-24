‘The Bachelorette’: Charity Stuns In Strapless Gown For New Promo Photos (Exclusive)

Charity Lawson is gearing up for her run as the lead for season 20 of The Bachelorette, which premieres on ABC on June 26. HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY debuting the newest promo photos from Charity’s season, which features the gorgeous family therapist wearing a plunging, strapless gown. In one shot, she’s gripping a red rose that’s hanging from a vine, and in another, she’s seated in front of the string of roses. Her hair is styled in curls and cascading down her back, and she’s absolutely glowing!

Bachelor Nation fans first met Charity on Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor earlier this year. She made it all the way to hometown dates before Zach eliminated her ahead of fantasy suites. However, her journey to love was not over. During the Women Tell All special, which aired in February, Charity found out that she was going to be the next star of The Bachelorette.

The season began filming just days later, but viewers will still have to wait a few more weeks before finding out how Charity’s journey unfolds. “I can’t wait to show little girls that look like me that to be in a position like this is possible,” Charity gushed at Women Tell All. “I know that I’ll be making a lot of people proud.”

Afterward, she took to Instagram to further express her gratitude. “I am overwhelmed by all the love and support you all have shown me in the past few hours!!” she wrote. “I’m still processing that I’m your newest BACHELORETTE!!! To have this opportunity to find love again is something I am so grateful for, and don’t take lightly. As much as this is my journey, I am acknowledging that this is far bigger than myself. I cannot wait to continue to share my story with you all!!”

Charity has received support from her fellow castmates on The Bachelor, including Zach’s fiance, Kaity Biggar. Zach and Kaity got engaged on The Bachelor finale, which aired in March 2023, and have been building a life together in Austin, Texas in the months since.