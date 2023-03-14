‘The Bachelorette’: Charity Lawson Announced As Lead For Season 20 After ‘Bachelor’ Elimination

As season 27 of The Bachelor winds own, ABC is already gearing up for the next season of The Bachelorette, which will star the one and only CHARITY LAWSON! Charity was a contestant on Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor, and her new role as the Bachelorette was announced during the Women Tell All special on March 14. Charity had been eliminated by Zach in the previous episode following her hometown date, where she had told him that she was “falling in love” with him.

Throughout the Women Tell All taping, host Jesse Palmer continuously teased that he was going to make an announcement that would change one of the ladies’ lives forever. None of the women were privy to what was going on. After filming ended, Charity thought she was filming a “this or that” game for the show’s social media account. Little did she know, she was actually going to be hit with the news that she was the next Bachelorette.

After Jesse asked her a few standard “this or that” questions, he then pondered, “Bachelorette or Bachelor in Paradise?” Charity took a moment, but responded, “Let’s say Bachelorette.” That’s when Jesse dropped the bombshell news that her wish was coming true!

“Is this for real right now? Oh my God, I’m gonna cry,” Charity said. “Are you kidding?!” Jesse had to assure her that this was definitely the real deal, and then he confirmed that she was saying yes to the opportunity. “I’m the Bachelorette, like, I can’t even say that without crying, screaming, but I’m the next Bachelorette. It’s me!” Charity gushed. “I’ve waited forever to find the love of my life and it blows my mind that I could meet my person and be engaged and literally have my happily ever after.”

She added, “I’m feeling so many emotions. I’m feeling so happy, so grateful and I’m so ready to get engaged to the right person. Where are you!? He’s coming! I can’t wait to show little girls that look like me that to be in a position like this is possible. I know that I’ll be making a lot of people proud.” The Bachelorette generally airs during the summer, but a premiere date has not been confirmed yet.