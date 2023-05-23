Joseph Baena Walks Red Carpet Separately From Arnold Schwarzenegger & Family At ‘Fubar’ Premiere

'The Terminator' star's look-alike son was happy to support his dad as they attended the premiere of his new Netflix series.

May 23, 2023 9:37AM EDT
joseph baena
Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Joseph Baena was all smiles as he walked the red carpet at the premiere of his dad Arnold Schwarzenegger’s new TV show Fubar on Monday, May 22. The Chariot actor, 25, looked very happy to support his dad, 75, at the event, as he walked the red carpet separate from Arnold and the rest of the family.

Joseph smiled as he supported his dad at the premiere of his new TV series. (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

Joseph sported a white, short-sleeve, button-down shirt, with the top few buttons undone, showing a chain necklace. He also sported a pair of tight black pants and matching dress shoes. He accessorized with a watch with a black wristband, and he had two rings on his right hand. Meanwhile, Arnold rocked a dark suit with a white button-down and a red tie.

Both Arnold and Joseph spoke about each other during an interview with Entertainment TonightJoseph opened up about how great of a dad the Last Action Hero star is. “It’s amazing having a father like him, who’s so loving and so supportive,” he said. “I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

After the reporter shared what Joseph had said about Arnold, the actor said he was happy to share the experience with his son. “I’m glad that he’s here today, watching Fubar. We’re supporting each other. That’s the important thing,” he said.

Arnold stars in the new action series. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Joseph and his dad clearly share a very special bond, and they seem really happy to support each other’s projects. The Dancing With The Stars alum has paid tribute to Arnold on a few occasions, striking similar poses to the famed bodybuilder’s most famous photos. Joseph also got to do so while he was a contestant on DWTS. For one of his routines, he played Hercules, just like his dad did in the past. He spoke about how special that was for him in a post-show press conference. “I love my father. He’s the smartest, best man I can think of, so to be compared to him, to be in the same character Hercules, he played Hercules in New York, it’s amazing. It’s awesome. And who doesn’t want to be like their father, right? It’s great,” he said.

