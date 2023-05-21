Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Share Kiss Out With Emme, 15, While Shopping In Beverly Hills: Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez shared a sweet kiss while shopping with her child Emme Muniz, 15, and son Max, also 15. The couple, affectionately known as “Bennifer” were out shopping in the ritzy Beverly Hills area of Los Angeles on Saturday, April 20 when they stopped to also hug and hold hands while they locked lips. Jennifer looked ready for summer in a brown and yellow striped sundress by Venroy with a platform espadrille clog for the hot weather. Her accessories were on point too with a tan colored YSL shoulder bag, chunky gold hoop earrings and a large red lens pair of sunglasses.

Ben echoed her neutral color palette in a light tan button down shirt with a white shirt underneath. He paired the shirt with blue jeans and a brown and beige pair of Nike low dunk sneakers (fitting for his latest film Air), finishing the outfit with his go-to aviator sunglasses. The Oscar winner held onto a brown paper bag from Japanese lifestyle store Daiso, known for their housewares and other quirky items like stationary and phone cases. He was also seen exiting the Tom’s Toys store — known for carrying board games — on N Beverly Dr. with multiple red bags of items which Max assisted with.

Emme twinned with Ben in denim bottoms, rocking a board short style along with a navy blue Tommy Hilfiger logo sweatshirt — seemingly the same one the non-binary teen rocked shopping with J.Lo just last week. They also sported sneakers, going with their favorite pair of black Converse superstars with white socks. Emme also appeared to be doing some shopping as the high school student held onto a white plastic bag that appeared to read “Tokyo.” At one point, Emme held onto their iPhone with a plugged in headset as they got out of a car wearing glasses but appeared to put them away later in the afternoon.

Max was decidedly low key for the family outing, wearing a navy blue pair of sweatpants with a matching hoodie to hit the stores. He also rocked Nike sneakers like Ben, choosing a blue, black and red colorway.