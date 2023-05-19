Joy-Anna Duggar Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Husband Austin Forsyth

The Duggar clan expanded once again with the birth of Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth's third child.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 19, 2023 6:24PM EDT
Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth
Image Credit: TLC

Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth and her husband Austin Forsyth just welcomed their third child! The reality TV star took to Instagram on Friday, May 19 to share the happy news with her 1 million-plus followers on the platform. In a photo, she smiled sweetly from a hospital bed while cradling the infant, whose face was visible. Austin also cuddled up with mom and child for the radiant pic. “He’s here! 💙” she captioned the pic. “Thank you all for praying… Mama and baby are recovering well.”

The little boy joins son Gideon and daughter Evelyn Mae, who was born in August of 2020. Joy-Anna’s fans rushed to the comments thread to gush over the new addition to the family. “So happy for you!” wrote a follower, while another remarked, “Congratulations ❤️ Praying for all of you and your new precious son.” “He’s so adorable. God bless him and all of you,” commented a third.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth
Joy-Anna Duggar with husband Austin and first child, Gideon. (TLC)

Joy-Anna first announced the happy news that she was expecting her third child back in October of 2022 with another social media post. “We have been trying, and we’re both ready to have number three,” she said in an emotional YouTube video the same day. “Or baby number three and four,” Austin said.  “Wouldn’t that be cool?”

“We’re at a really good spot now,” Joy-Anna added as she openly cried. “We love our family, and we’re ready to expand, so, we’re really, really hoping that we get pregnant. It’d be crazy if it was twins. It would be fun.” Later in the video, the happy couple viewed the results of their home pregnancy test together.

“WE ARE PREGNANT with baby #3!!!!” the duo captioned the video. “We are ECSTATIC and cannot wait to hold this sweet baby in our arms in May, 2023! We would appreciate your prayers these next 7 and half months for a safe pregnancy and delivery.”

Joy-Anna and Austin experienced a heartbreaking miscarriage in 2019, before the birth of their daughter Evelyn.

