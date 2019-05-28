Joy-Anna Duggar Reveals Growing Baby Bump At BFF Carlin Bates’ Wedding — See Pic

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s new bundle of joy continues to grow. The couple recently announced that Joy-Anna’s pregnant, and she showed off her baby bump at her best friend’s wedding!

“Congratulations to my Best Friend, Carlin [Bates] and her husband, Evan [Stewart]!! Ya’ll’s wedding was SOOOO gorgeous!” Joy-Anna Duggar, 21, said on May 27. In a photo uploaded to Instagram, the Counting On star posed alongside the blushing bride, her new husband, and Joy-Anna’s spouse, Austin Forsyth, 21. Yet, the real star of the pic was the baby growing inside of Joy-Anna, as her baby bump was out for all to see. Joy-Anna even cradled baby No. 2 as she posed, and her smile was almost as bright as Carlin’s on her wedding day.

Austin and Joy-Anna announced that they were expecting baby No. 2 on May 1. “Our favorite math is addition, and we are very excited to share that the Forsyth family is adding a member,” the couple said in a statement. “Marriage and being a mom and dad to Gideon [their first child, age 1] has already far exceeded our expectations. We are looking forward to loving another little one and seeing what special dynamic he or she brings to our family.”

As to when fans can expect the newest addition to the Forsyth family, Austin and Joy-Anna didn’t keep that to themselves. Shortly after the news broke that the Duggar clan was adding yet another member, the couple took to Instagram to let everyone know their due date. “November 2019 Baby Forsyth #2 is Due,” they wrote. “Cannot wait to meet this new little one! Gideon is going to be such a great big brother!! #baby2due @babyforsyth #pregnant.” Shortly after that, the couple shared their ultrasound. “Look how tiny it’s little arms and legs are!!”

Joy-Anna and Austin welcomed baby Gideon on February 23, 2018, less than a year after getting married (the couple tied the knot on May 26, 2017, after a four-month courtship and two-month-long engagement.) Since then, there have been rumors that their marriage was on the rocks, though Joy-Anna squashed them at the start of 2019 by saying she keeps “falling in love” with Austin. As for Joy-Anna and Austin following in her family’s famous footsteps, an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that while they don’t want to have a family “on the scale of ‘Duggars large,’” they would be happy to have “five or six children, but at the end of the day, they will be happy with whatever God gives them.