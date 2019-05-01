Congratulations to Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin! The married couple announced that they’re expecting their second baby, and we couldn’t be happier for them.

We’re so happy for Joy-Anna Forsyth, 21, and her husband Austin Forsyth, 25! They announced on May 1 that they’re pregnant again, after welcoming baby Gideon into the world a little more than a year ago on Feb. 23, 2018! “Our favorite math is addition and we are very excited to share that the Forsyth family is adding a member,” the couple told Us Weekly. “Marriage and being a mom and dad to Gideon has already far exceeded our expectations. We are looking forward to loving another little one and seeing what special dynamici he or she brings to our family. Table for [four] sounds perfect!”

The couple also shared a new photo on their Instagram with the two of them, and a sonogram of their future baby. “Some of you have guessed, some of you had no clue… November, 2019 Baby Forsyth #2 is Due,” the caption read of the cute pic with Joy-Anna on Austin’s back. “Cannot wait to meet this new little one! Gideon is going to be such a great big brother!! #baby2due @babyforsyth #pregnant.”

If their second baby is due in November, that means Joy-Anna is about three months along. We hope she didn’t have to deal with too much morning sickness in her first trimester! We’re so happy for Joy-Anna and Austin to bring another baby into the world, and we can’t wait to meet their next child on their reality television show, Counting On!

The Counting On couple has been married since 2017, and shot down rumors a couple of months ago that there was trouble in paradise. Joy-Anna posted a ‘gram of her and her husband in a sweet embrace and said, “I keep falling in love with him! Love you, Austin Martyn! 🖤😍😘 #AustinandJoyForsyth #madlyinlove.” Congrats again to the two lovebirds!