Joy-Anna Duggar Shoots Down Reports Of Marriage Troubles With Austin Forsyth: See Message

What marriage problems? Joy-Anna Duggar shut down the rumors that she and Austin Forsyth are on the rocks with a sweet message about her husband. See it here!

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are going strong! The Counting On couple, who have been married since 2017, just shot down the rumors that they’re facing serious relationship problems with one Instagram post. Joy-Anna, 21, posted a cute pic of herself and Austin, 25, hugging on their shared Instagram account, captioned, “I keep falling in love with him! Love you, Austin Martyn! 🖤😍😘 #AustinandJoyForsyth #madlyinlove”. Aww!

The rumors started about a year ago, in January 2018, when some fans started claiming that Austin is allegedly “controlling” and “overbearing” on Counting On. They flocked to the couple’s Instagram comments with their accusations and said that he looked less than in love in their pics. Since then, Joy-Anna has continuously gushed about her husband on social media, showing off cute photos of themselves with their 11-month-old son, Gideon Forsyth, and more.

The couple have had to deny another major rumor, that Joy-Anna is pregnant with their second child. Again, not the case, they say. While Austin and Joy-Anna definitely “feel blessed” after having their son, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they’re not expanding their family just yet. Get ready for them to have “five or six” kids, though! If that’s not enough to convince you, Joy-Anna’s flat stomach after bouncing back to her slim, pre-baby weight should do the trick!

We’ll see if Joy-Anna and Austin address the marriage trouble rumors when Counting On returns to TLC on Monday, February 11! We can’t wait!