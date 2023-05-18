Whoopi Goldberg Accuses Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Of Exaggerating Their NYC Car Chase

Two days after Prince Harry & Meghan Markle were caught in a 'near catastrophic car chase' in NYC, Whoopi Goldberg took to 'The View' to question the severity of the incident.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
May 18, 2023 5:11PM EDT
whoopi goldberg harry and meghan car chase
View gallery
Free for Editorial Use Only. See terms of release, which must be included and passed-on to anyone to whom this image is suppliedMandatory Credit: Photo by REX/Shutterstock (9687843c)This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, shows - the Duke and Duchess pictured together on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle.The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Official Portraits, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 19 May 2018News Editorial Use Only. No Commercial Use. No Merchandising, Advertising, Souvenirs, Memorabilia Or Colourably Similar. Not for Use After 31 December 2018 Without Prior Permission From Kensington Palace. No Cropping. Copyright in the photograph is vested in The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Alexi Lubomirski. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published.
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Attend Ripple Of Hope Gala Hilton Hotel, NY. 06 Dec 2022 Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle. Photo credit: Mayer RCF / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA924100_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
New York, NY - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stir up a media frenzy outside of the Hilton Hotel for a special event. Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 6 DECEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: AFFI/Shutterstock

The day after it was revealed that Prince Harry, 38, and his wife, Meghan Markle, 41, were aggressively pursued by paparazzi in New York City, actress Whoopi Goldberg, 67, did not hold back on her thoughts! The comedian and The View co-host appeared on the May 18 episode of the hit talk show and questioned the severity of the car chase (watch here). “Their spokesperson called it a near catastrophic car chase,” Whoopi began. “Others said it wasn’t bad, but I think people in New York know if it was possible to have car chases in New York, we’d all make it to the theater on time.”

In addition, the Sister Act star explained that car chases seem more likely in Los Angeles, rather than in the Big Apple. “I think their spokesperson referenced something that you generally would reference in Los Angeles. That’s where you have chases, that’s where you can move at high speeds,” Whoopi went on. “I think they were dealing with aggressive paparazzi, but I don’t think it was where, you know, you’re watching on TV … just watching the cars go … because it just doesn’t work in New York.”

Whoopi’s co-host, Joy Behar, 80, agreed with her and talked about her experience with ambulances in NYC. “Sometimes I’m in the city and I hear an ambulance trying to get through and I think, ‘That person is dead,'” Joy shared, to which Whoopi quipped, “Because you can’t get through!” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were chased by paparazzi after leaving the Ms. Foundation gala on May 16. At the event, Meghan was awarded the Women of Vision Award by activist Gloria Steinem, 89.

whoopi reacts harry & meghan car chase
Whoopi Goldberg reacted to Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s paparazzi car chase on ‘The View’. (AFFI/Shutterstock)

Following the terrifying incident that echoed his late mother Princess Diana‘s car crash in 1997, the NYPD released a statement about Harry and his wife’s incident. “On Tuesday evening, May 16, the NYPD assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” the statement obtained by HollywoodLife read. “There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard.”

The father-of-two‘s spokesperson told CNN that the pursuit lasted “over two hours” and could have caused severe damage. “Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi,” the May 17 statement read. “This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians, and two NYPD officers.” The former Senior Royals added that, “being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety. Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved.”

Amid Whoopi’s comments, Princess Diana’s former bodyguard, Ken Wharfe, shared his insight on the matter while chatting with ITV’s Good Morning Britain, via the New York Post. “The paparazzi, at best, can be talked to, but at worst they’re a nuisance,” he said on Thursday. “But they’re not out to cause the death of any one person. So, I think we have to be a little bit careful there.” As many know, Harry’s mother died in 1997 following being in a similarly aggressive paparazzi chase in Paris, France.

More From Our Partners

ad