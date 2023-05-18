Roseanne Barr Blasts TV Daughter Sara Gilbert: ‘She Stabbed Me In The Back’

Roseanne Barr, 68, didn’t mince words when revealing who she blames for the cancellation of her sitcom reboot. In a new interview with Megyn Kelly on her eponymous Sirius XM show, the conservative TV star slammed her onscreen daughter Sara Gilbert and accused her of betraying her, leading to the show’s untimely 2018 demise. According to The Daily Mail, she said Sara, who played Roseanne’s petulant daughter Darlene Conner in both series, “stabbed” her in the back and “twisted” it “repeatedly.: “It wasn’t enough that she stabbed me in the back and did what she did to me there, but then she would go on her talk show every day and talk about how shocked she was at my racism on top of it,” she said. Roseanne continued, asserting of Sara that, “It was her tweet that cancelled the show.”

At the time, as the reboot of the beloved 1980s and 90s comedy got off the ground, Roseanne had taken to twitter with a racist tweet involving former advisor to the president, Valerie Jarrett. The resulting controversy led to the show’s complete cancellation — but the comedian insists Sara was to blame.

“And then she tweeted ‘It’s sad when one cast member…’ something about racist, blah, blah. And I was floored,” Rosanne told Megyn. “I was just floored. And you know, but she ends up owning my work and Tom Werner becomes her partner in owning my work.” Sara was an executive producer on the highly anticipated reboot. She called out her TV mom’s tweets, labeling them “abhorrent” and saying she was “disappointed” in her own tweet.

This isn’t the first time Roseanne has accused her TV daughter of ruining her career. “[Sara] destroyed the show and my life with that tweet,” she told The Washington Post in 2019. However, despite the ongoing volatility, a source told us that Sara was attempting to remember the good times she had during her decade onscreen with the comedian.

“[Sara] is trying to remember Roseanne for all the good times they had together instead of what has transpired in the last year or so,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY for a March 2019 report.