Nicole & Sofia Richie Enjoy Double Date Lunch With Their Husbands: Photos

Nicole Richie and her newly married baby sister Sofia are both enjoying married life! The duo was seen enjoying a double date with their husbands, Joel Madden and Elliot Grange, on Thursday at upscale Brentwood, Los Angeles eatery Toscana. For the midday outing, the 24-year-old model and influencer wore a dark jacket, pulling her blonde hair into a simple jaw clip and accessorizing with a large white handbag, a pair of sleek shades, and stud earrings. Her record exec hubby, 29, opted for a simple tee shirt for the outing.

Sofia’s older sister Nicole, 41, rocked a casual style for the lunch date with a high braid, sunglasses, and button up blue shirt. Her husband of 12 years wore a Dodgers ball cap and black graphic tee as he walked his wife to the car door. The outing comes just over a months after Sofia’s lavish, star-studded Antibes, France wedding on Sunday, April 21. Of course, it was a special day for both of Lionel Richie’s daughters, with Nicole dutifully adjusting Sofia’s train in one particularly poignant moment ahead of the celebration.

The sisters are obviously exceptionally close, as evidenced by their affectionate interactions via social media. “I love you more than anything,” Nicole captioned the pic of her fixing Sofia’s train on Instagram. “I love you more than life,” Sofia reacted in the comments thread.

“As a family we all just got through everything together. We’re all really supportive of each other,” the model and influencer offered up during a 2016 cover story for Complex. Naturally, that also means they also borrow from each other’s amazing sense of style.

“She’s in an oversized button-down and I’m like, ‘oh I don’t have that one … I want that,” Nicole told Vogue during a joint 2021 interview with Sofia. “I thought I was going to walk out and you were going to be wearing the same thing,” Sofia shot back. “Yeah I would have for sure,” Nicole joked.