Nicole & Sofia Richie Enjoy Double Date Lunch With Their Husbands: Photos

The reality TV icon and her little sister stepped out as married couples with their husbands for a light lunch date in LA!

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 18, 2023 5:31PM EDT
View gallery
BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - FEBRUARY 09: 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. 09 Feb 2020 Pictured: Nicole Richie. Photo credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA606890_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Brentwood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Double date. Sisters Nicole and Sofia Richie meet up at the Italian restaurant "Toscana" for lunch accompanied by their husbands Joel Madden and Elliot Grainge in Brentwood, California. Pictured: Nicole Richie, Joel Madden, Sofia Richie, Elliot Grainge BACKGRID USA 18 MAY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Nicole Richie, husband Joel Madden, and daughter Harlow, seen doing some shopping in NYC. 'The Simple Life' alum wore a black dress with matching sunglasses and her hair up in a bun.Pictured: Nicole Richie, Joel Madden, Harlow MaddenBACKGRID USA 15 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Ulices Ramales / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Backgrid

Nicole Richie and her newly married baby sister Sofia are both enjoying married life!  The duo was seen enjoying a double date with their husbands, Joel Madden and Elliot Grange, on Thursday at upscale Brentwood, Los Angeles eatery Toscana. For the midday outing, the 24-year-old model and influencer wore a dark jacket, pulling her blonde hair into a simple jaw clip and accessorizing with a large white handbag, a pair of sleek shades, and stud earrings. Her record exec hubby, 29, opted for a simple tee shirt for the outing.

Nicole and Sofia Richie
The famous sisters enjoyed a double date with their husbands in upscale Brentwood, Los Angeles. (Backgrid)

Sofia’s older sister Nicole, 41, rocked a casual style for the lunch date with a high braid, sunglasses, and button up blue shirt. Her husband of 12 years wore a Dodgers ball cap and black graphic tee as he walked his wife to the car door. The outing comes just over a months after Sofia’s lavish, star-studded Antibes, France wedding on Sunday, April 21. Of course, it was a special day for both of Lionel Richie’s daughters, with Nicole dutifully adjusting Sofia’s train in one particularly poignant moment ahead of the celebration.

Sofia Richie
Sofia married Elliot Grainge in April. (Backgrid)

The sisters are obviously exceptionally close, as evidenced by their affectionate interactions via social media. “I love you more than anything,” Nicole captioned the pic of her fixing Sofia’s train on Instagram. “I love you more than life,” Sofia reacted in the comments thread.

“As a family we all just got through everything together. We’re all really supportive of each other,” the model and influencer offered up during a 2016 cover story for Complex. Naturally, that also means they also borrow from each other’s amazing sense of style.

“She’s in an oversized button-down and I’m like, ‘oh I don’t have that one … I want that,” Nicole told Vogue during a joint 2021 interview with Sofia. “I thought I was going to walk out and you were going to be wearing the same thing,” Sofia shot back. “Yeah I would have for sure,” Nicole joked.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad