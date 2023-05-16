Lea Michele’s Son, 2, Brings Her Flowers Onstage For Mother’s Day After Hospitalization

Lea Michele celebrated Mother’s Day with a special performance of Funny Girl on Broadway. Even though she had to work, the actress, 36, still got to bond with her son Ever Leo, 2, when he brought out flowers for her on stage as the cast was taking bows. The entire audience was clearly in awe of how sweet the moment between Lea and her son was.

A fan captured the sweet moment on Sunday, May 14, and shared it on TikTok. As the cast filled the stage during the curtain call, they all gestured for Lea to make her entrance. After she ran out and took her bow, the company then gestured toward the orchestra, and then Lea ran to the corner of the stage, and grabbed flowers from Ever. She took the flowers and lifted him up on stage to thunderous applause. While the audience continued to applaud, the actress pointed towards the audience with her son in her arms, before heading off stage.

The Mother’s Day moment also came a little over a month after Ever was hospitalized for the second time with a health issue. Lea’s son was first hospitalized back in March, forcing her to skip some performances of Funny Girl. While she didn’t get into the specifics, Lea revealed it was a scary time for her and her husband Zandy Reich. “We are at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for,” she wrote in an Instagram Story. “Please send us some love and strength.”

She revealed that he was hospitalized again early in April with an emotional message on her Instagram Story. “These hard times show you truly what matters and is important in life and how much we have to be grateful for. It’s been hard, to say the least, but our boy is such a champ and is going to be ok. But it still hurts,” she wrote.

Lea has been in Funny Girl since September 2022. She took over the role of Fanny from Beanie Feldstein, who had been in the starring role alongside Lea’s fellow Glee co-star Jane Lynch since April 2022. Lea will continue to play Fanny until the show closes in September.