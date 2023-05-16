Gia Giudice, 22, Graduates From Rutgers University & Mom Teresa Is ‘So Proud’

Gia Giudice is ready to conquer the real world now that she’s a college graduate. The 22-year-old graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelor’s degree in criminal justice on Sunday, May 14, and her mom Teresa Giduce, 50, gushed over how proud she was of her oldest daughter on Instagram. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a photo with Gia at the graduation and praised her “devoted” and “intelligent” daughter in a sweet message.

“Seeing you graduate college is one of the most special moments in my life,” Teresa wrote. “You definitely paved the path of success for your sisters, and you are an inspiration to them and me. I am so excited to see what your future holds. You have always been a leader and a determined individual. Your attributes are admirable, and I have no doubt that you will do anything less than reach for the stars. I love you to infinity and beyond!”

Gia’s sisters Gabriella, 19, Milania, 17, and Audriana, 13, and her stepdad Luis Ruelas were also at the graduation supporting her. Her dad Joe Giudice couldn’t be there, since he was deported after serving over 3 years in prison for fraud charges. But Joe still honored his oldest daughter on Instagram by sharing photos of Gia at the graduation. “Congratulations Gia love you so much so proud of you sky is the limit,” Joe wrote.

Gia has grown up on RHONJ, and has had to deal with many tough moments like seeing both her parents go to jail and her dad be deported, which ultimately resulted in Teresa and Joe getting divorced. Gia decided to study criminal justice in college and her dad’s legal troubles have inspired her to work towards becoming a lawyer.

Gia told Page Six in February that she wants her dad’s deportation ruling to be reevaluated. The Bravo star pointed out in the interview that Joe isn’t a “a flight risk” or “a threat to society.” “I just feel like that if that whole aspect of it can get reevaluated, that maybe he could have a chance of coming back temporarily here and there,” she said.