Priyanka Chopra Reveals She’s ‘Fine’ Having Sex On The 1st Date: Watch

Sex on the first date? That’s NBD for Priyanka Chopra, who revealed during a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live that she’s “fine” with it. During the BFF test, host Andy Cohen asked Pri and her Love Again costar Sam Heughan, “sex on the first date, never, ever, or fine by me, three, two, one,” Priyanka, looking gorgeous in a black and sheer dress, turned her head coyly and responded, “fine by me,” as the audience laughed. Sam concurred.

Andy asked a number of other intimate questions during the hilarious segment, including, “sending nudes to your partner when you’re famous — live it up? Or live to regret it? Three, two, one…” “Live it up!” the mom of two responded, literally giving two thumbs up.

The interview comes after recent comments about exactly what happened the first time her hubby Nick Jonas wrote a song about her. “The first time he did that, Howard – now, that was a good night for him,” the 40-year-old beauty said during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show earlier this month. “He plays this song and uses words and phrases that are very me. Phrases that I’ve used,” she recalled. “I didn’t wanna presume it so I didn’t say anything. I was like, ‘Oh, that’s an awesome song.’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, does it sound familiar?’ I was like, ‘A few words.’ He’s like, ‘Well I wrote this for you.’”

She shared that he then “sealed the deal” on the relationship. “He said, ‘I’m not a man of too many words but my songs will be my love letters to you,’” she said. The duo married in lavish multi day wedding celebrations in India in December of 2018. Since then, they’ve welcomed their daughter Malti, now 1, via surrogate in January of 2022. And they seem to have settled down, with virtually everyone getting so used to the idea that they’ve been labeled a “longtime couple.”

“We were recently referred to as a longtime couple,” she told Jennifer Hudson in a 2022 interview. “That’s so weird. Where did the time go? We just got married. Long time couple?”