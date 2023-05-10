Rihanna Stuns In Savage x Fenty Lingerie & Skirt In Throwback Photos To Celebrate 5 Years Of The Brand

Five years ago Rihanna started her lingerie brand Savage x Fenty and it has become one of the top lingerie brands in the country. From fashion shows to collaborations – the brand has become a powerhouse with Rihanna at the helm. The 35-year-old celebrated the anniversary of the brand when she looked stunning in sexy throwback photos.

The brand posted the photos of Rihanna with the caption, “We bringin’ more heat from the vault! As y’all know, we’re celebrating #5YearsOfSavageX (yes, 5!) by dropping 5 bundles inspired by @badgalriri’s most iconic looks. Say hello to the Romantic Corded Lace Bundle! It’s giving regal lace romance! Snatch it & check back on 5/11 for something XTRA special.”

In one photo, Rihanna put her toned abs and long legs on display in a dark purple lace bra with a matching sheer high-rise thong and a matching low-rise mini skirt on top. She styled her look with matching purple strappy sandals and long braids while a glossy nude lip and white smokey eye tied her look together.

A lot has happened in the past five years as Rihanna gave birth to her son and is currently pregnant with her second child. Her style has not changed a bit while pregnant and if anything, her style has gotten even sexier. One thing for sure about RiRi is that she loves to rock lingerie while out on the town and just the other day she was out in NYC when she wore a see-through black Vaquera Fall 2023 Fishnet Top with Bra with a pair of AGOLDE Low Slung Baggy Jeans, a Y/Project Fall 2023 Faux Fur Trim Jacket, Louis Vuitton Star Pilot Sunglasses, a Miu Miu Pocket Logo-Embossed Shoulder Bag, and Timberland Premium Boots in Wheat Nubuck.